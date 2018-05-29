HARTING Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distinguished Award for New Product Sales Growth

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with HARTING's 2018 Distinguished Award for New Product Sales Growth at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Matt Baker, Director of Distribution; Edgar Duening, Managing Director; and Jon DeSouza, President and CEO, North America at HARTING and given to Matt Nemec, Director, Supplier Business Development; Anthony Bruggeman, Technology Business Manager; and David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key.

HARTING develops, manufactures and sells electrical and electronic connectors, device terminations, backplanes, network components as well as cable harnesses for networks or machinery, or for power and data application in factories. Their products are used in mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, factory automation, power generation and distribution as well as industrial electronics and telecommunication.

HARTING's broad portfolio of products including cable assemblies, wires, connectors, tools, networking solutions, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

