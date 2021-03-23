Hartland Sells 35 Acres To Old Farm Winery At Hartland

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartland, a residential property site in Loudoun County, has announced the sale of 35 acres to Old Farm Winery at Hartland, which will open this summer and mark the second venture for the owners of the popular Winery at Bull Run.

Hartland is a superior residential community on a premier site in the Washington, D.C. metro area. It will include 775 single-family detached homes, extensive amenities, open space and trails across approximately 800 acres of land. The lots have been presold to Dan Ryan Builders, NVHomes, Ryan Homes and Van Metre Homes. The addition of the winery will be a huge attraction for residents and other locals in nearby neighborhoods.

The vision for the winery is well underway, with 10,000 vines planned for planting next month. The owners plan to refurbish the existing old home on the property, and to build two barn structures in keeping with the farming and fox-hunting heritage of Loudoun County.

"Old Farm Winery at Hartland will be an incredible amenity for the new residents of Hartland to be able to enjoy," said Stacey Kessinger, Vice President of Marketing at Hartland. "Imagine being able to walk over to a wine tasting before dinner or to host friends with a picnic lunch and great wine on the weekends."

Old Farm Winery at Hartland expects to host its first tastings as early as June.

Hartland is a new community of single-family homes in Loudoun County, Virginia. This walkable, recreation-rich community is nearly 800 acres and will include 775 homes at completion, by four of the area's most sought-after homebuilders, including Dan Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Ryan Homes and Van Metre Homes. Model homes are expected to open in early summer. For more information, please visit www.ourhartland.com

