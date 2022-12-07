Hartley Law Firm Obtains a $1,076,000 Million Dollar Verdict in Conservative Collin County, Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a three-day jury trial earlier this month in Collin County, Texas, the Hartley Law Firm's attorneys obtained a jury verdict of more than 21 times the defendant's final pre-trial offer. For years prior to trial, Defendant repeatedly stated that this was a "basic car accident" case minimizing what Plaintiff had been through. The Plaintiff, a 28-year-old young man from Collin County, was traveling to a friend's house after work. Directly, prior to the collision, Defendant was "road raging" with another vehicle. An eye witness testified that this "road rage" incident is what caused Defendant to run a red light causing a horrific accident almost killing Plaintiff's dog.

The total jury award was $1,076,055.64. In addition to past damages, the jury awarded Plaintiff $574,216.00 in future medical care, $300,000 in future pain, suffering, and mental anguish, and $100,000 in future impairment.

The Plaintiff suffered a herniated disc in his low back, which will require lifetime pain management care but did not require surgery as of the date of trial.

"The jurors saw through the Defendant's tall tale that he had a green light and believed the eye witness and the Plaintiff. Small decisions can have big consequences, and they did in this case," said Austin Hartley, managing attorney at the Hartley Law Firm says, who was the attorney for the Plaintiff. "The Defendant, in this case, made a series of bad decisions because of anger and ego, which caused him to not look the color of his light before proceeding through the intersection. There is nothing that juries despise more than road-raging drivers. It's just plain dangerous," says Austin Hartley. "We are so pleased that we were able to obtain the justice that our client deserved. This verdict, although it will not undo his injuries, will go a long way in allowing him to manage his low back injury," Austin Hartley added.

