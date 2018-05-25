Hartmann and CSL Join Forces on Newbuild Project

The joint venture represents an expansion of existing activities in Europe for both Hartmann and CSL.

Hartmann Family is the owner of a fleet of belt self-unloading ships that are chartered to Mibau Stema Group. Mibau Stema Group, a joint venture of Heidelberg Cement AG and Hartmann Family, is the leading supplier of exported aggregates for the construction building industry in Europe.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

