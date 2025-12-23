Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians urge residents to prepare homes now for winter hazards

Tacoma-based home services company encourages homeowners to prioritize safety, efficiency and peace of mind during the holidays and winter months

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As residents across the Puget Sound region prepare for the holidays and colder weather, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians, a top-rated home services provider serving the greater Seattle and Tacoma areas, is encouraging homeowners to give their families the meaningful gift of a safer, more comfortable and more efficient home.

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers advice to help homeowners prepare now for upcoming winter

"With the busy holiday season approaching, safety and comfort often get overlooked until something goes wrong," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "Whether it's preparing your home's heating for freezing temperatures, preventing unexpected plumbing issues or making sure your electrical system can safely handle added holiday lighting and seasonal energy use, our goal is to give homeowners the information they need to stay safe, confident and protected."

As temperatures drop, Hart said homeowners need to remember the most common seasonal hazards and the preventative services that can help avoid them, including:

Heating system failures: When cold weather arrives, furnaces and heat pumps have to work much harder. Without a routine inspection, small issues can quickly escalate into complete system breakdowns. A seasonal tune-up ensures heating equipment is clean, safe and operating efficiently, reducing the risk of mid-winter failures and helping homeowners avoid costly emergency repairs.





Burst pipes: Freezing temperatures can cause water inside poorly insulated or aging pipes to expand, putting pressure on the plumbing system and potentially causing pipes to burst. These leaks often go unnoticed until significant water damage occurs. By insulating exposed pipes, checking for existing weaknesses and ensuring the plumbing system is functioning properly, homeowners can reduce the chance of winter pipe damage and prevent costly flooding.





Leak protection: Beyond burst pipes, even small, hidden leaks can lead to mold growth, structural damage and higher utility bills, issues that are especially common during winter when plumbing systems experience added strain. Modern leak protection devices can detect abnormal water usage, automatically shut off the water supply and alert homeowners before extensive damage occurs. Hart recommends homeowners verify whether they have a leak detection system in place, test existing devices for proper operation and consult a professional if they're unsure whether their home is adequately protected.





Electrical overloads: The holiday season brings added electrical demand from lights and decorations to increased use of appliances as families gather indoors. Older wiring, outdated panels or overloaded circuits may not be able to handle the extra load, creating a fire hazard. A professional electrical inspection can identify unsafe conditions, update aging components and ensure a home's electrical system can safely support seasonal usage.

"We want to empower families to take the simple steps that dramatically improve their home's safety," Hart said. "A little prevention now can save thousands in repairs later. And more importantly, it protects the people you love."

Homeowners interested in winterizing their homes can find additional tips and information on the Hart's blog at https://hartsservices.com/blog/winterize-your-home-guide/.

For more information or to schedule a seasonal service, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Home of the Forever Warranty, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

