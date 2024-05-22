Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians and the Tacoma Rainiers continue honoring service members with 2024 Hometown Heroes program

The area's top home service providers will recognize deserving vets and active military personnel throughout the season while raising money for Wounded Warriors Project

TACOMA, Wash., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians, a top-rated home services company founded in 2013, and the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are proud to announce their partnership honoring area veterans and active service members continues for the 2024 season and invites the public to nominate their Hometown Heroes for upcoming and future recognition.

"We're proud to continue giving something back to the brave men and women throughout the Pacific Northwest who have served and sacrificed so we can enjoy the freedoms we have," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians. "This is our way of thanking them for everything they do. And we're always looking forward to meeting more Hometown Heroes, so we encourage everyone to nominate the veterans and service members they look up to."

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians and the Rainiers recognize deserving former and active military personnel while raising money for wounded veterans through the Harts Hometown Heroes program.

Each Hometown Hero enjoys premium seating at a Rainiers home game with family and friends and will be introduced to fans from the Cheney Stadium field between innings. Through the program, Harts also raises money for the Wounded Warriors Project. The company donated $4,300 to the nonprofit organization in 2023 and will donate $100 for each Rainiers home win in 2024.

Members of the community can learn more about the program and nominate their Hometown Heroes at https://hartsservices.com/heroes-giveaway/.

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians provides critical plumbing services, top-notch electrical services, and outstanding heating and cooling services throughout the greater Tacoma area. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Fans can find more information at TacomaRainiers.com or by following the Rainiers on Facebook, X (@RainiersLand) and Instagram (@TacomaRainiers) or by contacting the We R Tacoma front office at (253) 752-7707.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

