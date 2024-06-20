Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians names Jason Fournier president

The veteran industry executive joins the trusted Pacific Northwest experts to implement long-term strategies for sustainable growth and integration into new markets

TACOMA, Wash., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians, a top-rated home services company founded in 2013, has named experienced industry executive Jason Fournier the company's new president.

In his new role, Fournier is responsible for executing Harts' vision and strategy for sustainable growth and ensuring the company's day-to-day operations align with its long-term goals. As president, Fournier empowers Harts technicians with the tools, training and support they need to deliver world-class service and live up to the company's "we care more" motto. He also mentors and coaches Harts managers to grow their leadership knowledge and skills.

"Ultimately, it was the passion of Harts co-owners Dan Hartsough and Rich Hart that compelled me to join the team," Fournier said. "Their vision, dedication and drive were immediately apparent, and I was impressed by the amazing culture. When I saw the technicians smiling and fist-bumping because they sincerely enjoy being together, I knew the next step in my career would be with Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians."

Fournier has more than 20 years of experience in engineering, construction, energy and home services operations and leadership. He is a graduate of Maine Maritime Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and George Mason University. In 2023, Fournier retired as a commander from the U.S. Navy Reserve.

"Dan and I are trusting Jason to steward the legacy of the company we founded together," Hart said. "He has the experience and expertise to position Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians for long-term stability and to help lead the company's integration into new markets and services. We're looking forward to working closely with Jason to continue affirming our identity as a hard-working, reliable organization that delivers high-value results and truly does care more."

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians provides critical plumbing services, top-notch electrical services, and outstanding heating and cooling services throughout the greater Seattle/Tacoma area. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

