Harts Services honors 2023 Hometown Heroes for service and sacrifice

The leading Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical provider partners with the Tacoma Rainiers to recognize another slate of outstanding veterans and active service members

TACOMA, Wash. , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical company founded in 2013, is proud to look back on another season honoring area veterans and active service members through the Harts Hometown Heroes program in partnership with the Tacoma Rainiers, the AAA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Harts Services recognized seven Hometown Heroes during the Rainiers' 2023 season for their commitment and sacrifice. Each Hometown Hero enjoys a Rainiers game with friends and family from the exclusive Commencement Bank Summit Club courtesy of Harts Services and is introduced to fans from the Cheney Stadium field between innings.

Harts Services also donated $4,300 to the Wounded Warrior Project at the end of the season — $100 for every Rainiers home win in 2023.

"We have many service members and veterans in the area, and we're proud to be able to give something back to them," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "The Hometown Heroes program is our way of saying thanks to some of the outstanding members of our community who have sacrificed on our behalf. Without their service, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the freedoms we have."

Between May and September, Harts recognized the following Hometown Heroes:

Karin Harnishfeger : After joining the U.S. Navy in 1995, the first Harts Hometown Hero of 2023 was stationed in Kuwait , Japan and Spain as well as multiple locations in the United States during her career. Harnishfeger retired in 2017 as an E8 senior chief.

Staff Sgt. 13 years in the U.S. Marine Corps included deployment in Operation Enduring Freedom. Jacob Sullivan : U.S. Air Force Sgt. Jacob Sullivan is currently stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He has been stationed around the United States and Italy during his 14 years of active duty, including deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

U.S. Air Force Sgt. is currently stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He has been stationed around and during his 14 years of active duty, including deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Amanda Stambach : Lt. Col. Amanda Stambach is a veteran of combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan . Currently stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, she will retire from the Army in January after 24 years of service.

Lt. Col. is a veteran of combat tours in and . Currently stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, she will retire from the Army in January after 24 years of service. Steve Hice : Steve Hice joined the U.S. Army on his 18 th birthday and was stationed in Germany when the Berlin Wall fell and was later deployed for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He's been a train conductor in Tacoma for the last 31 years.

joined the U.S. Army on his 18 birthday and was stationed in when the Berlin Wall fell and was later deployed for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He's been a train conductor in Tacoma for the last 31 years. Selena Coppa : Sgt. Selena Coppa served eight years in Army intelligence and security command, including deployment in Iraq , before retiring.

Sgt. served eight years in Army intelligence and security command, including deployment in , before retiring. Wesley Howard : Wesley Howard served multiple deployments as an aviation electrician on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers during his eight years of service (2000-2008).

Harts Services provides critical plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, water lines, water heater repair and installation, sewer line repair and installation, trenchless sewer repair, drain clearing, sump pump repair and installation, and more. Harts Services also offers top-notch electrical services, including breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charge stations, generators, and more. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Services earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

