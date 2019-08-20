Harts Services Named to Elite Inc. 5000 List

"Our team and the talent we have here at Harts is really what makes growth like this possible," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "Ultimately, our customers are the reason we do what we do, and having people that understand the value of good customer service has made all the difference for us as a company."

Harts Services comes in at No. 976 on this year's Inc. 5000 list, which is a significant achievement for the company. The Tacoma, Washington business listed at No. 23 on the list of state-wide fastest-growing companies and was ranked No. 52 in the construction category.

Earlier this year, Harts also received a WorkWell Award from the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber for making the health and wellness of their employees a priority at their company.

"When we first started Harts, we realized we had the opportunity to build a great company in the Tacoma area," Hart said. "These kinds of achievements are proof that we're headed in the right direction and that we've laid a solid foundation for our next level of growth as a company and as a team."

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers plumbing to residential and commercial customers, and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

