Harts Services Names Top 10 Items Not to Flush

"Many people believe what goes down the toilet is gone forever, and it's a very out of sight, out of mind way of thinking," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "People flush lots of things down the toilet and don't think about the potential damage to their plumbing or the effect it could have on the environment."

Whether homeowners have septic tanks or sewage lines, the following items should never be flushed:

Dental floss – Not only is floss non- biodegradable, but it can also tangle up with other debris and turns small clogs into big ones. If flushed into a septic tank, floss can wind itself around a motor and cause it to burn out. Paper Towels – It may seem okay to flush paper towels because they look a lot like toilet paper, but flushed paper towels are one of the leading causes of clogged pipes. They're made to be very absorbent and are considerably thicker than toilet paper. Sanitary and baby wipes – Many of these wipes say they're flushable on the package, but they're not. The fibers in the wipes are much thicker than those of toilet paper so they don't break down the same way. Q-tips or cotton balls – Cotton may seem like it's harmless, but just like sanitary wipes, cotton does not break down enough to make it through the pipes. Cotton can clump together and get stuck causing a backup. Cigarette butts – Cigarettes are full of incredibly toxic chemicals that will seep into the water stream. If these are not completely filtered out, they could end up in the water supply. Fats, oils and grease – Flushing food waste is a bad idea that will lead to any number of plumbing problems. When hot, these substances are in a liquid state, but once they cool, they congeal and build up on the sides of the pipes. Feminine hygiene products – These products expand when they come in contact with liquid. This means, when flushed, they absorb more water and get stuck in the pipes. Kitty litter – It may not seem that bad since it's cat waste, but kitty litter is made of clay and sand which will create major problems for plumbing. Additionally, feline waste may contain bacteria harmful to other species if introduced to local water supplies. Adhesive bandages – They're made from non-biodegradable plastic, which is bad for the environment. Also, adhesive bandages can easily stick to pipes and cause issues. Medications – Many people believe flushing expired medication is the right thing to do, but since medicine contains any number of chemicals and toxins, it can be dangerous. These chemicals are made to kill bacteria; which can have extreme effects on local wildlife and ecosystems.

"If you have any question about the item you are considering to flush, remember, when in doubt, throw it out," Hart said. "Unfortunately, we get far too many calls from customers who flush something that they shouldn't, and these costly repairs can be easily avoided. Flush with caution!"

