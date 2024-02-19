Harts Services offers tips to prevent challenging mold contamination

Top Tacoma plumbing experts help homeowners identify the potential warning signs of a common home hazard

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Tacoma-based electrical and plumbing company founded in 2013, reminds homeowners that common plumbing problems can lead to mold and encourages them to take steps to prevent contamination.

Untreated mold contamination has been linked to discomfort, respiratory illness and other poor health outcomes. Mold can also result in long-term structural damage and compromise the performance of your home's heating and cooling systems.

Despite the significant health issues associated with mold, it can be hard to detect and, once present, difficult to remove. Common warning signs of mold include spots and discoloration, especially in areas where moisture may accumulate; musty odors; respiratory irritation; visible moisture; and damaged structural materials.

"It's much easier to prevent mold than it is to get rid of it," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "Recognizing the conditions that allow it to thrive is the first step in keeping it out of your home and protecting the health and comfort of you and your family."

Heat and moisture can be significant factors in the development and growth of mold spores, which frequently originate in out-of-the-way spaces such as ducts, basements, attics and even behind walls, under the floor, or in the ceiling. Natural airflow and modern heating and cooling systems help spores spread and settle into new locations, making full diagnosis and comprehensive treatment difficult.

Homes in the Pacific Northwest are at a higher-than-average risk of mold because of the region's frequent precipitation and high humidity. In addition, older homes may have aging plumbing systems, older building materials or existing water damage, all of which can increase the risk of mold.

"Keeping your home's plumbing equipment updated and in good working order is critical for preventing mold," Hart said. "Regular professional maintenance can detect small issues that might lead to mold if they're left untreated. It also makes sense to replace aging pipes, fixtures and appliances before they break down. You'll see more efficient and reliable performance and prevent the risk of sudden failure, which can result in conditions that can help mold develop."

Harts Services provides full plumbing service, including pump and drain services that can address conditions that may lead to mold. For more information about Harts Services, please call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

