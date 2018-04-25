Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Makes All Terminals "HartSafe" With Installation of State-of-the-Art AEDs

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport receives an average of 24 medical calls a day and deploys an automated external defibrillator approximately 10 times a month on average. The program will help ensure the safety of travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson by upgrading the AED fleet to the latest and best technology.

More people travel through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport every year than any other airport worldwide. That includes other major airports such as Chicago O'Hare, Beijing Capital International and London Heathrow. The probability that a traveler might experience a cardiac arrest on any given day is higher than at most public places which have less traffic.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 326,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States every year. Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is an abrupt loss of heart function causing blood to stop flowing to the brain and other vital organs, and causing the person to collapse. SCA can occur among people of all ages and is often fatal if not treated within minutes of onset. Early CPR and early use of an AED are critical in increasing survival outcomes—in fact, the American Heart Association recommends early defibrillation within three to five minutes for the best chance at survival. That's where Hartsfield-Jackson's new fleet of AEDs comes into play.

"We are very pleased that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport chose to deploy Cardiac Science G5 AEDs," said Dev Kurdikar, President and CEO of Cardiac Science. "The G5 has many features that make it suitable for such a deployment, including self-tests for rescue readiness, the ability to increase shock energy levels if needed, and the capability of switching the language of the voice prompts with the touch of a button."

More than 270,000 passengers travel through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's seven concourses and 207 gates on a daily basis. The new program will help ensure that if any traveler experiences a sudden cardiac arrest incident, the airport will deploy the best technology available in response.

About Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport:

Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) is the world's busiest and most efficient airport, serving nearly 104 million passengers annually with nonstop service to more than 150 U.S. destinations and 70 international destinations in more than 50 countries. ATL boasts a direct economic impact of $34.8 billion in metro Atlanta and a total direct economic impact of $70.9 billion in Georgia. The Airport is the largest employer in Georgia, with more than 63,000 individuals working on-site. The Airport is a frequent recipient of awards of excellence for concessions, operations sustainability, architectural engineering and construction. In 2016, ATL set in motion a multibillion-dollar capital improvement program, ATLNext, which will modernize the Domestic Terminal, extend two concourses, construct several parking decks, add a sixth runway, expand cargo facilities and pave the way for a 440-room InterContinental Hotel with Class A office space. For more information, visit www.atl.com.

About Cardiac Science

Cardiac Science develops, manufactures, and markets automated external defibrillators (AEDs), as well as AED parts and accessories. The company also offers Rescue Ready® Services, a comprehensive portfolio of training, maintenance, and support services for AED customers. Cardiac Science has executive offices in Deerfield, Wisconsin. The company has operations in North America, Europe and Asia and has an installed base of over 500,000 units in nearly 100 countries worldwide. For information, call 1.800.426.0337 or visit http://www.cardiacscience.com

