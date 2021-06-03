Hartville Hardware and ForeverLawn to Host NASCAR Event with Driver Jeffrey Earnhardt and Golfer Jimmy Hanlin

HARTVILLE, Ohio, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartville Hardware, America's largest hardware store, and ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, have teamed up to bring NASCAR Xfinity driver Jeffrey Earnhardt and his No. 0 Camaro to a special event at the store on Thursday, June 3 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm EDT. Local golf professional and host of 18 Holes Jimmy Hanlin will also be at the event from 4:00 to 5:00 pm EDT to greet fans and provide putting tips on the GolfGreens on the Go product by ForeverLawn, which will be sold at 20% off on the day of the event. The event will be held at Hartville Hardware, located at 1315 Edison St. NW, Hartville, OH 44632, and is open to the public.

NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt and golf legend Jimmy Hanlin will be at Hartville Hardware on June 3, 2021 during a special event from 4-7pm EDT. The ForeverLawn race car will be at the store, and Jeffrey and Jimmy will be available to meet and greet fans.

Fans will have the opportunity to get a free signed hero card from Earnhardt during the event, while supplies last, and see the No. 0 Camaro up close. Earnhardt will drive the ForeverLawn car, nicknamed the #BlackAndGreenGrassMachine by fans, in the Mid Ohio B&L Transport 170 this weekend. The race will take place on June 05 at 1:00 pm EDT at the Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, 7721 Steam Corners Rd, Lexington, OH 44904, and will be broadcast on FS1.

"With the NASCAR race here in Ohio this weekend, we were excited to share this fun experience with our community," said Katherine Merkle, marketing director of Hartville Hardware. "ForeverLawn is an exceptional business headquartered in Northeast Ohio, and we are proud to be associated with them to make this event possible."

The event will offer a meet and greet with Earnhardt, free NASCAR hero cards while supplies last, a putting contest for prizes with Hanlin, a unique play area made from Playground Grass by ForeverLawn for the kids to enjoy, and the ForeverLawn race car.

"We want to thank Hartville Hardware for partnering with ForeverLawn to share our NASCAR excitement with our neighbors here in Northeast Ohio," said Dale Karmie, co-owner of ForeverLawn. "Jeffrey Earnhardt is a great person and we hope everyone gets a chance to come out to meet him and see the car that will represent our home town spirit in this weekend's race."

About Hartville Hardware

Hartville Hardware stores are part of HRM Enterprises with locations in Hartville, Tallmadge, and Middlefield. Other HRM owned properties include the Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery, Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market, the recent Lehman's acquisition, and several other local area businesses. Miller family members from third, fourth, and fifth generations are actively involved in daily business operations and management.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn provides premium grass products for specific uses, including DuPont™ ForeverLawn® Select Synthetic Grass, Fusion™, SportsGrass®, Playground Grass™, GolfGreens®, and more. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

CONTACT

Titus Kurtz

Hartville Hardware

(330) 877-3631

[email protected]

SOURCE ForeverLawn; Hartville Hardware