"Pet parents consider their dogs and cats part of the family. They greet us when we get home from work, share the couch while we check social media or stream a movie, and join us for walks at the park," said Liz Watson, CMO, Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. "They're important members of the household and deserve the proper care to keep them healthy and happy."

Features of the new website focus on interactive, relevant educational information for consumers. For instance, the homepage includes a simple illustration of the typical veterinary costs for dogs and cats, as well as a comparison of the cost of pet insurance to a cup of coffee.

In addition, coverage is displayed using an easy-to-understand graphic format, candidly explaining how pet health insurance works.

"Responsible consumers want to be empowered so they can make informed decisions that benefit their financial health. Hartville Pet Insurance can help assist when their pet gets hurt or sick," added Watson.

For more information, please visit www.hartvillepetinsurance.com or www.cfpetinsurance.com.

About Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group's pet health insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company and produced by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc.(NPN # 3974227), a Crum & Forster company.

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group is a trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company.

C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Crum & Forster is comprised of leading and well-established property and casualty business units.

Media Contact:

Travis Reynolds, Director, Media Relations

travis.r@cfinspet.com

(234) 231-1830

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hartville-pet-insurance-brand-refresh-delivers-consumer-lifestyle-story-for-pet-parents-300635382.html

SOURCE Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group

Related Links

https://www.cfpetinsurance.com

