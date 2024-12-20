Hartwater Aesthetics® Expands Team

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartwater Aesthetics®, a leading medical aesthetic brand, announced an expansion of its clinical and leadership team with the addition of a new aesthetic provider and a new practice manager at its location in McKinney, TX.

The Hartwater Clinical team is joined by Tiffany Byres, LMA, a licensed Medical Aesthetician, Certified Laser Technician, and Laser Safety Officer with 13 years of experience in the plastic surgery and medical aesthetics space. Byres brings to Hartwater an extensive knowledge of skin care techniques and protocols as well as expertise with numerous laser technologies and other treatments to provide top-quality care to patients.

Joining the leadership team as Practice Manager is Lauren Parker, an experienced operational and sales leader in the beauty industry. Parker will oversee daily operations at the practice and ensure the continued delivery of a seamless, patient-focused experience.

This growth reflects Hartwater's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional care and innovative services to its patients. The team expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Hartwater Aesthetics® as it continues to set the standard for medical aesthetic care.

About Hartwater Aesthetics®

Hartwater Aesthetics® is a premier medical aesthetic practice offering industry-leading treatments for the face, body, and skin. It is home to a team of world-class aesthetic providers and uses the most state-of-the-art technology to offer patients the highest quality of care available.

