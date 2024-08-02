Hartwater Aesthetics® to unveil the next generation of Morpheus8

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartwater Aesthetics®, a leading medical aesthetic brand, announced it will be unveiling the next generation of Morpheus8 by InMode, one of the most popular and trusted non-surgical aesthetic treatments worldwide.

Morpheus8 has quickly become one of the most popular medical aesthetic treatments worldwide as patients increasingly seek out non-surgical alternatives to turn back the clock. Morpheus8 is a micro-invasive radiofrequency technology used to target adipose tissue in order to tighten loose skin, remodel fat, and improve skin texture on the face or body. It recently became the first of its kind to receive an FDA clearance for soft tissue skin contraction. Morpheus8 has also gained significant media attention as a go-to treatment for glamorous celebrities. It has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Vogue, and Cosmopolitan and has named been a New Beauty award-winner for the past four years running.

Hartwater Aesthetics® is now set to launch the highly anticipated next generation of the Morpheus8 technology—Morpheus8 Burst—which offers new innovations on the well-established technology. Hartwater will also be among the first to introduce the newly released OptimasMAX platform from InMode, which includes nine multifunctional modalities, including the Morpheus8 Burst.

"This is a very exciting advancement in aesthetic technology," said Hartwater Aesthetics® CEO, Michael Madrinkian. "Morpheus8 is an extremely important part of our practice and we're proud that our patients will be among the first in the world to receive the new Burst treatment."

Hartwater Aesthetics® is known as one of the most trusted providers of Morpheus8 and was recognized among the top Morpheus8 practices in North America for 2023. Hartwater also educates aesthetic providers from across the country on Morpheus8 clinical protocols through the Hartwater Center for Aesthetic Research and Education in McKinney, TX. Hartwater Aesthetics® is regularly at the forefront of new aesthetic technologies and has partnered with InMode Aesthetics on other major product launches, including its Envision RF platform, released in 2023.

About Hartwater Aesthetics®

Hartwater Aesthetics® is a premier medical aesthetic practice offering industry-leading treatments for the face, body, and skin. It is home to a team of world-class aesthetic providers and uses the most state-of-the-art technology to offer patients the highest quality of care available.

