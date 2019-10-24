Hartzell and Sculley Join MGIC Investment Board

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced that Jay C. Hartzell and Sheryl L. Sculley have been elected to the Board of Directors for MGIC Investment Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC). Hartzell will be a member of the Risk and Audit Committees and Sculley will be a member of the Securities and Investments and Audit Committees of each of those companies.

"We welcome Jay and Sheryl to the Board," said Curt Culver, MGIC Investment's chairman. "Their significant management and leadership experiences make them a natural fit and we look forward to their contributions."

Jay C. Hartzell is Dean of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, a position he has held since 2016. He joined the University of Texas in 2001 and held several key administrative roles at the McCombs School before being named Dean, including Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Chair of the Finance Department, and Executive Director of the School's Real Estate Finance and Investment Center. Prior to joining the University of Texas, Dr. Hartzell taught at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Sheryl L. Sculley is the former City Manager of the City of San Antonio Texas, the Chief Executive Officer of the municipal corporation, a position she held from 2005 until her retirement at the end of April 2019. Prior to serving in that role, Ms. Sculley had been the Assistant City Manager (Chief Operating Officer) of Phoenix, Arizona from 1989 until 2005, the City Manager (Chief Executive Officer) of Kalamazoo, Michigan from 1984 until 1989 and in other city management roles before then.

About MGIC

The principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation is Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, or MGIC (www.mgic.com), which serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At September 30, 2019 MGIC had $218.1 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rate changes, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

