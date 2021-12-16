Haru Invest releases "Farming Just Got Easier," allowing users to invest as Liquidity Providers

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haru Invest, a top digital asset management platform, recently launched "Farming Just Got Easier." This investment product allows users to participate as Liquidity Providers to Haru Invest's swap pool and generate earnings from transactions as swaps happen.

Haru Switch

Haru Switch is a cryptocurrency swap service within Haru Invest. Through Switch, users can swap between Bitcoin, Ethereum or USDT instantly at market rate or make reservations to swap at the price they want.

These transactions take place via Switch Pool and users can now invest their crypto assets into the Switch Pool as Liquidity Providers. Through an automated swapping system, the fees from Switch will go back to Liquidity Providers, according to their Switch Pool contributions.

DeFi Swap Made Easy

Farming Just Got Easier provides single-sided liquidity - this means users can invest with one type of cryptocurrency instead of a pair of cryptos. Unlike other swap systems, there are no extra fees to invest in the Switch Pool as a Liquidity Provider, not even network fees.

"To use DeFi swap services like Uniswap, users had to face a lot of difficulties such as pair staking, smart contract fee and impermanent loss. With Haru Switch, our goal was to provide an easy swap service that every user could access, without having to wrap BTC and no pairing required. Going forward, Haru Invest intends to reinterpret more DeFi products and services within CeFi. We want to become a crypto platform that provides an easy and diverse experience for anyone," said Hugo Lee, CEO of Haru Invest.

About Haru Invest

Since their launch in 2019, Haru Invest, a service brand name of Block Crafters, provides one of the highest earn rates in the market on BTC, ETH and USDT deposit. With zero security breach to-date and convenient user experience, Haru Invest has attracted users from over 130 countries, surpassing total transaction volume of $1 billion in November 2021.

The key driver of growth has been Haru Invest's consistent performance in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Haru Invest has been consistently providing its investors with highly competitive earn rates for its lock-up products—even throughout the recent crypto price crash in May and November 2021.

With ever-expanding crypto services and products, they are dedicated to creating a new paradigm in finance by breaking all barriers.

Haru Invest will be hosting its holiday promotion from December 16 to December 30, 2021.

For more information about Haru Invest, visit www.haruinvest.com.

SOURCE Block Crafters

