Haru Invest shows strong growth in its 2nd year of operations

Plans to expand from current crypto deposit and management platform; to provide new services and experiences for all crypto investors

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haru Invest, a service brand name of Block Crafters, formerly known as HaruBank, celebrated its second year of operations by announcing $800 million in total transaction volume, a $760 million increase from $40 million recorded after its first year. With users from over 100 different countries, Haru Invest's Asset Under Management grew by 1500%, also showing a huge increase in separate earnings paid out (from 200,000 to 1 million) during the same period.

The key driver of growth has been Haru Invest's consistent performance in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Haru Invest has been consistently providing highly competitive earn rates, over 15% APR for its lock-up products, to its investors - even throughout the recent crypto price crash in May. Despite Haru Invest offering products that allow flexible withdrawals, over 90% of its users have locked-up their crypto assets to enjoy the high earn rates.

To consistently provide high earn rates for its users, Haru Invest utilizes best strategies with algorithmic trading by its own internal trading team and its long-term strategic partners. Some of the strategies include arbitrage trading, market neutral strategy and spread trading. All partners must pass Haru Invest's many strict selection criteria such as

Firms must have an annual trading volume of at least $100,000,000

Firms must provide at least 18-months of trading history

Firms must present low volatility and profits above industry average.

Having achieved incredible growth over the last 12 months, Haru Invest is looking to go beyond the current crypto deposit and management platform to provide more services for its existing and potential investors. One addition expected in 2021 is Haru Switch, a unique cryptocurrency swapping market whereby users can carry out instant or reserved crypto exchanges. Users will also be able to contribute to the swap pool for earnings; with most of the transaction fees going back to the users.

"It is incredible to see the growth we saw over the last 12 months and this is just the beginning for us. We are following our vision of creating a new paradigm in finance by breaking all barriers and are working towards providing financial freedom to all our investors. With new services expected to come, we will continue to provide the best crypto experience, surfing the rough waves of this crypto market," said Hugo Lee, CEO of Haru Invest.

