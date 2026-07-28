Following explosive nationwide success, Target expands its haruharu wonder offerings with the Black Rice Probiotics Barrier 2% NAD+ Serum Mist and the Rose PDRN collection.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an explosive launch into Target stores nationwide and Target.com in December 2025, Korean skincare brand haruharu wonder is expanding its partnership with the retailer, bringing even more of its science-backed, barrier-first innovations to shoppers across the country.

HARUHARU WONDER EXPANDS TARGET ASSORTMENT FOLLOWING STRONG EARLY PERFORMANCE

As one of Target's fastest-growing K-beauty brands — selling approximately one product every minute within the first 3-months of launch across all Target retail — haruharu wonder is expanding its in-store and online assortment to include the Black Rice Probiotics Barrier 2% NAD+ Serum Mist alongside its Rose PDRN Collection, featuring the Rose PDRN Firming Serum, Rose PDRN Soothing Serum, and Rose PDRN Peptide Glowy Lip Balm.

"When we first launched at Target, we were excited to introduce more people to our barrier-first approach to Korean skincare," says Founder and CEO Jae Jeong. "The strong response from Target shoppers has been incredibly meaningful and helped pave the way for this next chapter of our partnership. Through this expanded assortment, we can share more of the innovation behind haruharu wonder — from fermented black rice and NAD+ to vegan Rose PDRN — while continuing to create gentle, thoughtful skincare people can enjoy day by day."

Inspired by the Korean phrase haruharu, meaning "day-by-day," haruharu wonder transforms everyday skincare into intentional rituals that nurture both skin and spirit. Through proprietary Ultra Deep Technology, the brand enhances ingredient absorption to deliver gentle yet effective formulas that strengthen the skin barrier and support long-term skin health.

The expanded assortment includes the Black Rice Probiotics Barrier 2% NAD+ Serum Mist, an ultra-fine serum mist powered by 2% NAD+, double probiotics, a five-ceramide complex, and Ultra Deep Technology to deeply hydrate while supporting the skin barrier and microbiome. Also joining Target shelves is the Rose PDRN Collection, which pairs vegan Rose PDRN derived from Damascus roses with complementary ingredients selected for each formula, including retinal, peptides, and azelaic acid to visibly firm, soothe, hydrate, and care for skin and lips.

As haruharu wonder continues to expand its U.S. footprint, the Target expanding assortment reflects the brand's ongoing mission to make innovative Korean skincare more accessible — helping consumers discover wonder, day-by-day.

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SOURCE haruharu wonder