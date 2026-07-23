HARUHARU WONDER INTRODUCES CENTELLA CALM CLOUD SPF 60+, BRINGING ITS SIGNATURE, LIGHTWEIGHT SPF EXPERIENCE TO THE U.S

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- haruharu wonder, the fast-growing, cult-favorite Korean skincare brand known for its gentle, efficacy-driven approach to barrier care and innovation, announces the launch of Centella Calm Cloud SPF 60+, the brand's first over-the-counter sunscreen developed specifically for the U.S. market, launching exclusively on Amazon beginning July 23, 2026 at a limited-time introductory price of $18 through August 2026 (regularly $22).

haruharu wonder Centella Calm Cloud SPF 60+

Since entering the U.S. market, haruharu wonder has rapidly built a loyal following through its barrier-first skincare philosophy and thoughtfully formulated products, recently expanding nationwide at Target while continuing to grow as one of Amazon's fastest-rising Korean skincare brands.

Inspired by the Korean phrase haruharu, meaning "day by day," the brand transforms skincare into intentional rituals that nurture both skin and spirit. With Centella Calm Cloud SPF 60+, haruharu wonder extends that philosophy to daily sun protection, making SPF an effortless step that supports long-term skin health while fitting seamlessly into everyday routines.

"We believe sunscreen should be the product you want to wear every day and after listening to thousands of global customers, we set out to create one that delivers the lightweight elegance consumers love and expect from Korean SPF while meeting U.S. sunscreen standards." says Founder and CEO Jae Jeong.

THE WONDER OF KOREAN SPF, REIMAGINED FOR THE U.S.

Registered as a U.S. OTC sunscreen, Centella Calm Cloud SPF 60+ delivers lightweight, broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with no visible white cast. Designed for daily wear, it layers seamlessly under makeup while helping defend against sun damage and premature aging. Because UVA rays penetrate clouds and windows year-round, consistent daily SPF use is one of the most effective ways to help protect skin from cumulative UV damage and visible signs of aging.

Powered by haruharu wonder's barrier-first philosophy, the formula features soothing Centella Asiatica Extract, hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, and skin-strengthening Ceramides to help calm the look of redness and support a healthy skin barrier while maintaining lasting comfort throughout the day. Fragrance-free, oxybenzone-free, octinoxate-free, and sensitive skin tested, it reflects the brand's commitment to creating thoughtful, science-backed formulas consumers will actually want to wear every day.

Available on Amazon, $18 beginning July 23, 2026

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Website: www.haruharuwonder.com

SOURCE haruharu wonder