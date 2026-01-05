VIRAL KOREAN SKINCARE BRAND HARUHARU WONDER BRINGS THE WONDER OF RITUAL TO TARGET STORES NATIONWIDE WITH GENTLE, SCIENCE-BACKED, VEGAN FORMULAS

Discover the joy of wonder, every day. Cult-favorite K-beauty brand, haruharu wonder, expands its U.S. presence with Target debut on Target.com and in-stores across the country nationwide.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- haruharu wonder is a female-owned Korean skincare brand celebrated for its gentle, efficacy-driven approach to barrier care and technological advancements in the category. Within just five years, haruharu wonder has expanded into more than 150 countries, available through 90+ retail partners worldwide. Expanding deeper into the U.S market, the brand is bringing its philosophy of "slow beauty" and accessible skincare, all priced under $25, to Target customers coast-to-coast.

Inspired by the Korean phrase "haruharu" meaning "day by day," haruharu wonder transforms skincare into intentional daily rituals that nurture both skin and spirit. Using proprietary fermentation technology developed in the brand's own in-house lab. haruharu wonder visibly enhances and enriches skin, helping every customer feel more confident, balanced, and alive with wonder every day.

"We believe skincare isn't just a task, it's a moment to care for yourself," says the haruharu wonder Founder and CEO, Jae Won Jeong. "Too often, skincare becomes a rushed step in a long to-do list. We invite customers to slow down; even for just five minutes and see their routine as an act of self-kindness."

NATURE'S WONDER, ENHANCED BY SCIENCE.

Operating out of the brand's in-house laboratory, haruharu wonder specializes in signature black rice fermentation process that takes over 400 hours to complete, as well as a proprietary Ultra-Deep Technology delivery system that captures and amplifies the natural potency of ingredients. This approach unlocks more antioxidants, making the fermented black rice16x more powerful than traditional white rice, delivering formulas that are both gentle and efficacious—ideal even for sensitive or reactive skin. At current, haruharu wonder stands as the pioneer in the use of black rice.

haruharu wonder has emerged as one of the fastest-trending skincare brands among Gen Z on TikTok, building a dedicated following through authentic results and word-of-mouth recommendations.

TRANSFORMING SKINCARE INTO MEANINGFUL DEMONSTRATIONS OF SELF-CARE THROUGH DAILY RITUALS

haruharu wonder is built on the philosophy of "live with wonder day by day", aiming to transform daily routines into small, joyful rituals. Products are designed to nourish both skin and spirit over time, embracing the K-beauty philosophy of consistent care with proven ingredients rather than chasing overnight results; prioritizing skin longevity, well-aging, and resilience over instant fixes.

EMPATHY IN EVERY DETAIL

True wonder isn't just about skincare it's about the thoughtful details and emotional care woven into everyday experiences. Every haruharu wonder product is designed with genuine empathy and care for others, from vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free formulations, up-cycled ingredients, to intentional packaging including braille and boxes designed with a gentle curvature to make them easy to open. The brand's hope is that everyone can enjoy the wonder of showing care to their skin.

RESTORE, HYDRATE, AND PROTECT YOUR SKIN BARRIER WITH EVERY STEP. PRODUCTS AVAILABLE AT TARGET INCLUDE:

Black Rice Moisture Cleansing Oil, $15.99 | 150ml

Black Rice Triple AHA Gentle Cleansing Gel, $13.99 | 100ml

Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner Free of Alcohol Fragrance, $13.99 | 150ml

Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence, $19.99 | 120ml

Black Rice 5 Ceramide Barrier Moisturizing Cream, $19.99 | 50ml

HARUHARU WONDER PRODUCTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT TARGET STORES NATIONWIDE AND ONLINE AT TARGET.COM.

