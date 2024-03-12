Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator Powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures Proudly Announces Its 2024 Cohort of 12 Innovative Startups

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator Powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures is excited to unveil its 2024 cohort, comprising 12 pathbreaking startups founded by Harvard alumni. These ventures span various sectors, demonstrating innovation and a commitment to addressing contemporary challenges with cutting-edge solutions.

The 2024 cohort includes:

Aimiable: Founded by Olga Gomonova, this AI operating system enhances customer support with predictive analytics and intelligent routing. Harvard Business School.

Berilium: Alberto Guillen Salas founded this digital wealth management platform to offer access to alternative investment strategies. Harvard Business School.

Delfino AI: Launched by Sneh Patel, this platform automates routine insurance calls for doctors' offices, increasing efficiency. Harvard Business School.

FanEQT: Founded by Usman Shuja, this platform creates a marketplace for sports asset monetization, including stadium fractional ownership. Harvard Kennedy School

Fiduciary in a Box: Jed Cohen, established this platform to help employers navigate health benefits risk management and comply with new fiduciary regulations. Harvard College.

GuardianSat™: Founded by Christopher Rohe , this company addresses space debris management in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO). Harvard Kennedy School.

Inquisio: Joshua Penner founded this platform to improve public records request processes for local governments. Harvard Extension School.

Kedi Labs: This pet health company, founded by Michelle Frye, offers at-home diagnostic kits for pets. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

PathCision Medicine: David Lee launched this biopharma firm to develop therapies for incurable diseases. Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

Platform: Revolutionizing construction with the Platform Method™, this company was founded by Adrian Washington. Harvard Business School.

Sugarwork: Alumni Vanessa Liu, Harvard Radcliffe College and Harvard Law School, and Judith Williams, Harvard Radcliffe College, co-founded this knowledge-sharing platform using generative AI.

Vocadian: Founded by Amelia Eginton, this company provides predictive fatigue risk management using voice AI. Harvard Business School.

These startups will participate in an intensive ten-week virtual program, gaining access to mentorship, investor networks, and expert guidance to accelerate their growth and impact.

The program ends with Demo Day, when each startup showcases its innovations to a panel of investors and a curated audience, seeking further investment and partnerships to scale their solutions. The winner of Demo Day will go on to the Startup World Cup competition to pitch for a $1 Million grand prize.

For more details on the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator and the 2024 cohort, go to: https://www.harvardae.org/2024-cohort

About Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs

Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs (HarvardAE) is a non-profit organization with 20 chapters globally, connecting over 19,000 alumni, faculty, students, and friends, from across the university and around the globe.

Besides the Accelerator, HarvardAE offers a variety of programs to support entrepreneurs including events, bootcamps, the highly regarded podcast, HAE Invites as well as initiatives as the Council for Women Entrepreneurs. Visit www.harvarddae.org

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm, managing over $2 billion in assets. It provides strategic and financial support to burgeoning tech companies globally. Unique in its offerings is their Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model to large corporations, enabling them to engage with innovative startups. Over 35 corporate giants like ASUS and SEGA have partnered with Pegasus to access its extensive portfolio, including industry leaders like SpaceX and Airbnb. Pegasus also spearheads the Startup World Cup, a premier global competition reaching over 70 countries, fostering regional innovation and offering a $1 million investment prize. Visit www.pegasutechventures.com and www.startupworldcup.io for details.

