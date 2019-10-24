Harvard Business Review Names CSL's Paul Perreault Among Best Performing CEOs in the World

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business Review (HBR) today named CSL Limited CEO and Managing Director Paul Perreault among the Top 100 Best Performing CEOs in the world for 2019.

HBR's ranking spans multiple industries from financial services and communications to consumer goods and tech companies. The annual rankings are based on financial performance as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings. Unlike rankings that are based on subjective evaluations or short-term metrics, the CEO 100 list relies on objective performance measures over a chief executive's entire tenure, according to HBR.

Perreault was just one of three biotech CEOs included on the list. This is Perreault's first time on the CEO 100 at no. 83.

Since taking the helm of CSL in 2013, Perreault has led the company on an unprecedented journey – enhancing a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia, hereditary angioedema and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Through its two businesses: CSL Behring, a global leader in providing lifesaving biotherapies for people stricken with rare and serious diseases, with operational headquarters in King of Prussia; and Seqirus, the world's second largest influenza vaccine provider, CSL medicines now reach people in more than 60 countries.

"This recognition speaks volumes about the commitment our people have for delivering on our promise to support patients with rare and serious diseases and to protect public health around the world," Perreault said. "Every day more than 25,000 CSL employees come to work compelled to innovate for patients whether you work in one of our labs, offices or manufacturing sites."

Perreault credited CSL's Values-based culture for fostering a workplace where "we do well and we do good."

During Perreault's tenure as CEO, CSL's global employment has nearly doubled, based on the growing demand for its innovative medicines, and the company's sustainable growth is expected to continue. Additionally – CSL's share price has more than tripled since Perreault assumed the role of CEO. In 2017, Forbes magazine named CSL among the Top 50 employers in the world for the first time and, in 2018, Thomson Reuters ranked CSL as one of the top 100 companies in its global Diversity and Inclusion Index.

The CEO 100 List includes CEOs of companies that at the end of 2018 were in the S&P Global 1200, an index that reflects 70% of the world's stock market capitalization and includes firms in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. The HBR team of data scientists gathered each company's daily financial data, as compiled by Datastream and Worldscope, from the CEO's first day on the job until April 30, 2019.

The CEO 100 List will appear in the Harvard Business Review's November/December edition. To see the full HBR CEO 100 List, click here.

For more information about Paul Perreault, please click here.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL — including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 70 countries and employs 25,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn. CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 25,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 60 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita at CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring .

SOURCE CSL Behring

Related Links

https://www.cslbehring.com/

