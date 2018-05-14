Harvard Business School Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator Brings Together Five Leading Cancer Organizations to Engage Patients and Accelerate Precision Medicine across Cancers

The Accelerator has begun testing the "Right Track", a framework to help patients optimize their treatment journey by connecting them with patient-focused organizations. Cancer patients are often overloaded with information and don't know what steps to take with their treatment. Market research supported by the Accelerator identified consistent gaps in knowledge and actions among patients with five types of cancer. The Accelerator developed the Right Track using this market research and will be testing the program with the goal of closing these knowledge gaps.

The Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator brings together diverse, best-in-class leaders and health care stakeholders to develop a business framework to drive and disseminate solutions to advance precision medicine. The Accelerator focuses on four workstreams -- Direct to Patient, Data & Analytics, Clinical Trials, and Venture and Investment – all critical elements of precision medicine.

The Direct to Patient workstream is supported by marketing innovators from leading consumer companies such as Marriott International, Rent the Runway, Keurig Green Mountain, Reebok, Rue La La, and leading tech companies, to help the five cancer organizations create the kind of direct relationships with patients that precision medicine needs to foster.

"The Accelerator uses 'collective impact' – a framework based on the idea that tackling complex, systematic issues like cancer can only be achieved when diverse stakeholders work toward a shared goal," said Lori Marcus, Chair of the Accelerator's Direct to Patient workstream. "By bringing together leading cancer organizations and some of the world's top consumer companies that have built loyal customer followings, we can help close knowledge gaps and increase patient engagement across cancers."

About Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator

The Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator was established in 2016 with a $20 million endowment from the Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation, Inc. to advance high-priority opportunities in precision medicine. Co-chairs Kathy Giusti, founder of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, and Richard Hamermesh, Senior Fellow at Harvard Business School, lead a diverse team of health care and business visionaries in four integrated workstreams: Direct to Patient, Data and Analytics, Innovative Trials, and Venture and Investment. The Accelerator team works within Harvard Business School to leverage its unique resources and world-renowned faculty as well as its alumni and students.

