Harvard Business School Online and The Greater Boston Food Bank Team Up To End Hunger

"Getting food to the people who need it is really hard and expensive," said Carol Tienken, GBFB chief operating officer. "This Challenge gave us the opportunity to tap some great business minds to offer creative ideas to help us tackle this insidious problem."

Ten teams submitted proposals and five finalists—from Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Oslo, Norway, and Sao Paulo, Brazil—recently presented their ideas via HBS Online's virtual classroom. The GBFB executives Carol Tienken and Cheryl Schondek debated and discussed the proposals in real time with the finalists and then chose the New York City team as the competition winner.

"Helping GBFB in its efforts to end hunger, specifically in Greater Boston by 2028, was a truly exciting, unique, and humbling experience," said Selina Osei, a member of the HBS Online New York winning chapter. "We took a human-centered approach and drew from our personal and professional backgrounds to target specific pain points. After researching the issue, we proposed a comprehensive, strategic plan that will allow the GBFB to maximize operational efficiency of the existing supply chain and implement new technologies in the future. I think what made the difference was that we laid out how all the various elements could be effectively implemented over the short- and long-term."

The New York City proposal featured the development of a mobile app to help with warehouse inventory management, volunteer scheduling and incentives, cooperation of neighboring pantries, and client outreach. The proposal also recommended utilizing mobile markets, centrally located stationary lockers, and robots and autonomous vehicles to enable safe food distribution. The New York team included Junaid Mian, Sergei Lishchenko, Vishal Mummigatti, Ellis Driscoll, Judy Crane, and Selina Osei.

"All of the submissions were outstanding but we chose New York because they had the most cost-effective, innovative, and scalable ideas," said Cheryl Schondek, GBFB senior vice president of food acquisition and supply chain. "It was clear they did extensive research and understood our structure and the complexity of the problem. Their proposal offered creative ways to build on our existing processes and kept in mind the critical objective of respecting the dignity of the client."

"We were thrilled to partner with GBFB and engage our community in developing creative ideas to address this universal challenge," said Simeen Mohsen, managing director at Harvard Business School Online. "We are proud of the innovative ideas our Community generated."

GBFB is on a mission to make Eastern Massachusetts hunger free by 2028 and expects to implement a number of ideas that were surfaced through the Challenge to help meet that goal. They also anticipate sharing the concepts with food banks across the country and throughout the world.

For more information about the Community Challenge, go to online.hbs.edu.

About HBS Online

Wherever you are in your career, Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. Launched as "HBX" in 2014, our first course was designed to help pre-MBA students learn the key concepts and vocabulary of business. Today, Harvard Business School Online delivers rigorous and immersive courses that enable professionals at every level to advance their careers, positively impact their organizations, and appreciate business in powerful new ways. Learn more at online.hbs.edu

About The Greater Boston Food Bank

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. GBFB provides the equivalent of 50 million healthy meals annually distributed through its network of 530 partner agencies in the 190 cities and towns across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB operates four direct service programs at nearly 70 sites throughout the area. A member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, GBFB serves more than 140,000 people every month in its mission to create a hunger-free Eastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit us at GBFB.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@gr8bosfoodbank) and Instagram, or call us at 617.427.5200.

Copyright © President & Fellows of Harvard College.

CONTACT: Michele Reynolds, mreynolds@hbs.edu

SOURCE Harvard Business School Online

Related Links

http://online.hbs.edu/

