Harvard Business School's HBX Announces ConneXt Live Virtual Event and Launch of HBX Community Platform

ConneXt Live will consist of seven sessions streamed live via the @HarvardHBX Facebook channel on Friday, May 11. The content for the day will focus on the theme of Leadership 2.0, with Harvard Business School faculty-led case discussions held in the HBX Live studio, or virtual classroom, where past participants of HBX programs have been invited to be "on the wall" and interact live with the faculty. There will also be three sessions with content experts streamed directly to Facebook Live. A full agenda for the day can be found on the HBX website. For individuals unable to tune in to the sessions live on May 11, videos of the sessions will be posted to the HBX website and Facebook page following the event.

"This year's virtual format for ConneXt Live recognizes the truly global community of HBX participants," said HBX Executive Director Patrick Mullane. "By leveraging technology, we are able to celebrate this community, support the connections that are made on our online platform, and deliver a day of truly unique Harvard Business School content to passionate business learners around the world."

To help facilitate HBX participants meeting like-minded business professionals in their local areas, HBX has launched HBX Community, a platform where past and prospective HBX participants can find and attend in-person meetups in cities around the globe. Inaugural events are being planned in 28 cities on or around May 11 in support of ConneXt Live. Local HBX Community Organizers are engaging with the platform to organize in-person meetups, such as a walking tour of New Dehli, India to a livestream of ConneXt Live sessions in Bogota, Colombia.

"The HBX community offers a great platform to remain connected and share the latest thinking," said Ruud Kuijpers, HBX Community Organizer in Amsterdam. "This has been a great opportunity for me to facilitate meetings and inspire others to connect."

About HBX:

HBX, the digital learning initiative from Harvard Business School, was founded in 2014 with the mission of expanding the reach of the School by delivering high-quality online business education to learners around the world. HBX's programs are designed to deliver a case-based, active, and social learning experience in a highly engaging digital learning environment. Each program is designed and taught by leading HBS faculty who bring their expertise and passion to learners from around the globe.

