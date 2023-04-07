Harvard China Forum 2023 Includes Yida Gao of Shima Capital

Gao will be speaking on a panel discussing blockchain and web3

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yida Gao, Founder and Managing General Partner at venture capital firm Shima Capital, will be amongst the esteemed guest speakers at the prestigious Harvard College China Forum. The event has been running for over 25 years and each year features dozens of business, government, and other luminaries in the Chinese community.

The event in 2020 was fully remote and garnered over 8 million views, followed by a move to Beijing in 2021 and hybrid in 2022. This year, the Harvard College China Forum returns to Massachusetts for a fully in-person event between April 7-9. All told, there will be over 10 panels and 70 speakers.

"It's truly a thrill to be invited to this event," said Yida Gao, who has attended the conference in the past but is a first time speaker this year. "The guest list is, like every year before, filled with some of the biggest names in the Chinese business community and beyond. I'm honored to be here with them."

Mr. Gao's panel, which takes the stage on Sunday the 9th, will discuss Blockchain and Web3. He'll be joined by some of his peers from the business world: Herbie Fu, Partner, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Venture partner, Alpha Square Group; KJ Jia, Partner at OnePiece Labs; David Shuttleworth, Managing Director, Binance Labs, Ex Consensys; and Potter Li, Cofounder, EthSign.

The Harvard College China Forum was founded in 1997 and is dedicated to a constructive dialogue on the challenges, trends, and issues affecting China. The forum aims to engage leaders in business, academia, and politics in a discourse that offers insights and generates ideas. Past speakers include Jack Ma, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Alibaba Group; Jin Liqun, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; and Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-CIO, and Co-Chairman of Bridgewater Associates.

Mr. Gao looks forward to having discussions with some of the greatest minds in the community.

About Yida Gao

Yida Gao (Forbes 30 Under 30) is the Managing General Partner of early stage crypto investment firm Shima Capital. Yida formerly co-ran Struck Capital, an early stage industry agnostic venture fund, and also DDC (Divergence Digital Currency), a multi-strategy crypto fund. Prior, Yida served as a technology investor at New Enterprise Associates, a $25Bn+ venture capital fund, and as an M&A investment banker at Morgan Stanley. He graduated from MIT with degrees in mathematics and computer science and dropped out of Stanford's Graduate School of Business to pursue crypto investing full time in 2017. He teaches the 15.492: Crypto Finance course at MIT.

