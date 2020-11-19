Harvard Companies' Leadership Positions for Further Growth

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard family of building services companies, has announced that effective October 1, 2020, Stanley K. Doobin has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer for Harvard Maintenance and Harvard Protection Services. This role has been honorarily left open since the passing of company founder, Leo Doobin, in 2001. Nathalie Doobin remains as CEO and Owner of Harvard Services Group. To continue to meet the high level of service and safety provided by its employees for its growing client base, Harvard has continued to invest and strengthen its executive leadership team; and is pleased to share the following:

W. Carl Drew is promoted to the role of President, Harvard Maintenance. Carl joined Harvard in 2014 as CFO in conjunction with opening the new headquarters in Miami . Carl's role was further expanded in 2017 when he assumed the role and responsibility of COO. In his new role Carl will bring together the safety, operations, sales and marketing, and financial organizations under a cohesive strategic umbrella.

is promoted to the role of President, Harvard Maintenance. Carl joined Harvard in 2014 as CFO in conjunction with opening the new headquarters in . Carl's role was further expanded in 2017 when he assumed the role and responsibility of COO. In his new role Carl will bring together the safety, operations, sales and marketing, and financial organizations under a cohesive strategic umbrella. David Alito continues to serve in the role of EVP, Harvard Protection Services. He leads all aspects of the security organization including Operations, Business Development, Administration and Support. David joined Harvard in 2015 and is a security industry veteran with over 25 years of experience.

continues to serve in the role of EVP, Harvard Protection Services. He leads all aspects of the security organization including Operations, Business Development, Administration and Support. David joined Harvard in 2015 and is a security industry veteran with over 25 years of experience. Toni Spinazzola continues to serve in the role of Chief Human Resources Officer. She plays a key role in executing Harvard's "People First" strategy and has been instrumental in codifying Harvard's core values. Toni joined Harvard in 2017 and has over 25 years of human resources experience.

continues to serve in the role of Chief Human Resources Officer. She plays a key role in executing Harvard's "People First" strategy and has been instrumental in codifying Harvard's core values. Toni joined Harvard in 2017 and has over 25 years of human resources experience. Brian Rauch continues to serve as General Counsel and has responsibility for all legal matters including employment issues, service and vendor agreements, corporate transactions, and union relations. Brian joined Harvard in 2014 after a career in private practice representing clients in real estate, building services and construction.

continues to serve as General Counsel and has responsibility for all legal matters including employment issues, service and vendor agreements, corporate transactions, and union relations. Brian joined Harvard in 2014 after a career in private practice representing clients in real estate, building services and construction. Pat Mullin is promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Harvard Maintenance with responsibility for all Harvard operating regions. Pat has been with Harvard for over 24 years and most recently served as EVP Operations for the Northeast Region, where he led growth in one of the most competitive markets of the US.

is promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for all Harvard operating regions. Pat has been with Harvard for over 24 years and most recently served as EVP Operations for the Northeast Region, where he led growth in one of the most competitive markets of the US. John Rowley continues to serve as EVP Central Region, Harvard Maintenance with responsibility for Midwest and West region building operations. John joined Harvard in 2008 and has helped drive Harvard's geographic expansion and entry into new verticals.

continues to serve as EVP Central Region, Harvard Maintenance with responsibility for Midwest and West region building operations. John joined Harvard in 2008 and has helped drive Harvard's geographic expansion and entry into new verticals. Dave Domlija was promoted to the role of EVP Client Engagement, Harvard Maintenance with responsibility for continually evolving our client success model to ensure client satisfaction and improved client outcomes. Dave is an industry veteran who joined Harvard in 2006 through the acquisition of Elite Maintenance, which he owned and operated.

William Velez recently joined Harvard in the role of CIO. William's core accountability is to ensure that IT adds the maximum value to our organization to facilitate the ongoing success of the business. William has over 20 years of technology experience and has held several CIO roles before joining Harvard.

recently joined Harvard in the role of CIO. William's core accountability is to ensure that IT adds the maximum value to our organization to facilitate the ongoing success of the business. William has over 20 years of technology experience and has held several CIO roles before joining Harvard. John Summers joins Harvard in the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer and will lead the Sales, Marketing, Strategy, and Client Service Excellence organizations. John brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the real estate, energy, and facilities markets.

joins Harvard in the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer and will lead the Sales, Marketing, Strategy, and Client Service Excellence organizations. John brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the real estate, energy, and facilities markets. Lourdes Pineda joins Harvard in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Lourdes is an experienced financial executive with more than 20 years in the cruise, hospitality, and real-estate industries.

"We have methodically built our organization with an eye on client success, service excellence, and the safety and well-being of our people. With this executive team, Harvard is positioned to exceed our customer expectations, tackle the challenges faced by our industry and community at large, and plan the path forward with our clients and our employees," said Stan Doobin, CEO. "I am very proud of our team today and look forward to our continued growth into the future".

About Harvard

The Harvard companies consists of four affiliated companies owned by the Doobin family, which includes the following:

Harvard Maintenance - the largest family-owned janitorial service company in the United States .

- the largest family-owned janitorial service company in . Harvard Protection Services – a protection services organization that provide security policing and related guard force services.

– a protection services organization that provide security policing and related guard force services. Harvard Services Group - a 100% woman-owned organization that provides janitorial and other building services to a range of businesses nation-wide.

- a 100% woman-owned organization that provides janitorial and other building services to a range of businesses nation-wide. Harvard Shared Services – a centralized infrastructure designed to bring best practices in back office support to internal and external clients.

By placing service quality above business volume, the Harvard Companies have grown to over 10,000 employees and provide services in 48 states. The growth stems from being client-centric and providing unique differentiators including Service Excellence, the Inverted Pyramid® philosophy, and Innovation leadership.

Contact Name: Meilyn Parajo

Phone Number: (305) 351-7300

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Harvard Services Group

Related Links

www.harvardmaint.com

