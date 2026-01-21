Harvard Division of Continuing Education Launches Harvard Ideas Symposium, Featuring Leading Harvard Faculty Across the Arts, Humanities, Sciences, and Law

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has announced the launch of the Harvard Ideas Symposium, a new immersive, on-campus learning experience bringing together intellectually curious learners and some of Harvard University's most influential faculty to explore the ideas shaping society, culture, and technology.

Hosted in Cambridge, Massachusetts from May 1–3, 2026, this three-day program offers faculty-led seminars across two concurrent tracks: Perspectives That Provoke and AI and Society.

The Perspectives That Provoke track features faculty from across literature, philosophy and the natural sciences, including Stephanie Burt, Peter Girguis, Christine Korsgaard and Dimitar Sasselov. Through sessions spanning poetry and popular culture, the origins of life, moral philosophy, and ocean science, participants will explore enduring questions about meaning, responsibility, and humanity's place in the world.

The AI and Society track brings together leading scholars in education, public policy, and law— Danielle Allen, Christopher T. Bavitz, Chris Dede and Rebecca Tushnet—to examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping democracy, creativity, education, and governance. Faculty-led discussions will engage participants in critical conversations about power, authorship, regulation, and human values in an increasingly digital era.

Designed for professionals, creatives, civic leaders, and lifelong learners, the Harvard Ideas Symposium emphasizes dialogue, reflection, and intellectual exchange. In addition to academic sessions, the program includes campus tours, shared meals, and networking receptions. Participants will receive a Certificate of Participation from the Harvard Division of Continuing Education.

For more information about the Harvard Ideas Symposium, including faculty, program details, and registration, visit https://info.professional.dce.harvard.edu/symposium

