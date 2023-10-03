Harvard Division of Continuing Education Launches New Professional Development Programs

Harvard University Division of Continuing Education

03 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

New programs included in expanded 2024 Professional Development Program calendar.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard Division of Continuing Education (DCE) introduced three new programs this fall offered through its Professional Development unit.

The three new programs are:

  • From Management to Leadership
  • Product Management from Design to Launch
  • Real Estate Investments: Assets, Markets, and Current Trends

"We surveyed business leaders and tapped into market trends to determine which programs to add to our portfolio," said Linda Cross, Senior Director of Professional Development, Harvard DCE. "These programs are great additions to our already extensive program line-up."

With the addition of the new programs, Harvard DCE will offer 53 unique programs in 2024 designed to help professionals build essential skills. Existing programs fall under seven topic areas: Business Strategy, Executive Leadership, Marketing, Negotiation, Communications, Innovation, and Leadership and Management.

These programs are intentionally designed to be short but intensive and help working professionals fit training and development into their busy schedules. All programs are held multiple times throughout the year and taught live by industry leaders and subject matter experts either in-person on Harvard University's campus, online, or in a hybrid format. Many programs also feature Harvard Business School cases studies, offering participants the opportunity to tackle real-world business issues in a hands-on learning experience.

"Robust discussions are a critical part of developing professional skills, which is why our professional development programs are taught live and not recorded," added Cross. "Through conversations, role-playing, and break-out sessions, participants can gain a deeper understanding of the practical use of these business-related skills that will help them advance their careers."

In addition to courses for individual participants, Harvard DCE also offers programs for organizations, which can be tailored to meet specific company needs.   

Participants earn a Harvard Professional Development Program Certificate upon successful completion of a program.

About the Harvard Division of Continuing Education

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education is a division of Harvard University dedicated to bringing rigorous programs and innovative online teaching capabilities to modern purpose-driven learners including working professionals, high school students, visiting college students, and those seeking higher learning in retirement. We've been fueled by innovation and dedicated to excellence for over 100 years.  Learn more at Harvard Division of Continuing Education.

