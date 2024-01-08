Harvard Division of Continuing Education Professional Development Rebrands as "Professional & Executive Development"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Division of Continuing Education's Professional Development is proud to announce that effective immediately we are changing our name to Professional & Executive Development to better reflect our expanded focus on senior leadership. This change better aligns with our refined mission, comprehensive curriculum, and expanding audience in organizations of all sizes.

Expanding Audience: Our programs have become increasingly attractive to individuals in leadership positions across various industries. While we continue to serve professionals at all levels, we recognize the importance of adapting to this evolving landscape and offering exceptional learning opportunities tailored to the evolving needs of senior and executive leaders.

This change aligns with our refined mission, comprehensive curriculum, and expanding audience. Post this

Broader Program Portfolio: We have broadened our program offerings to senior leaders and added a Certificate of Leadership Excellence in Executive Leadership. This carefully curated set of programs offers leaders the opportunity to stay current, advance their executive skills, and learn in a global environment.

"We are excited to unveil our new name, Professional & Executive Development, which encapsulates our mission to empower managers, leaders, executives, and professionals across diverse sectors with the knowledge and skills they need to excel," said Nancy Coleman, Dean, Harvard Division of Continuing Education and University Extension. "Our expanded program offerings and global perspective align perfectly with this rebranding effort, allowing us to make an even greater impact on the professional development landscape."

As Harvard DCE's Professional & Executive Development embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to its core values of excellence, innovation, and leadership development along with providing synchronous transformative learning experiences delivered by faculty and seasoned practitioners that equip leaders at all levels with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic business environment.

Please join us to celebrate this exciting milestone. On January 31, at noon Eastern Time, Harvard DCE Professional & Executive Development will host a Roundtable discussion on "Cultivating the Executive Mindset."

About the Harvard Division of Continuing Education

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education is a division of Harvard University dedicated to bringing rigorous programs and innovative online teaching capabilities to modern purpose-driven learners including working professionals, high school students, visiting college students, and those seeking higher learning in retirement. We've been fueled by innovation and dedicated to excellence for over 100 years. Learn more at Harvard Division of Continuing Education.

