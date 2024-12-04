Harvard Extension School's #HESProud Social Media Campaign Wins Gold for UPCEA 2024 Excellence in Marketing Award

Team also wins Silver for webinar strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Extension School (HES) announced today that its #HESProud social media campaign has been named a GOLD recipient of UPCEA's 2024 Excellence in Marketing Award. The campaign, recognized for its creativity, effectiveness, and meaningful impact, was selected from dozens of competitive submissions from among the UPCEA membership.

The team also won an additional Silver Award from UPCEA for Harvard's Division of Continuing Education (DCE) Professional & Executive Development Webinar Strategy.

Winning the GOLD Excellence in Marketing Award is a testament to the team's creativity, collaboration, and passion. Post this

The #HESProud campaign's recognition highlights the HES Marketing team's dedication to advancing marketing in higher education, celebrating the achievements and stories of learners in the HES community. As a GOLD winner, the campaign was celebrated during the 2024 MEMS Conference, taking place this week in Philadelphia, PA.

HES representatives participated in a spotlight panel presentation where the team shared insights into the campaign's creative process and the challenges they addressed during the construction of #HESProud. A main objective of the campaign was HES commitment to a core value: amplifying and celebrating the voices of our students. The campaign saw users reference the campaign on Facebook in 3,400 instances while on Instagram the campaign's hashtag was used nearly seven thousand times.

Dean of Harvard Extension School and Continuing Education Nancy Coleman highlighted the team's accomplishments and success, saying, "The #HESProud Campaign was a labor of love, rooted in our mission to showcase the incredible work happening in our community. Winning the GOLD Excellence in Marketing Award is a testament to the team's creativity, collaboration, and passion. We are honored to have our work recognized and to share our journey with the MEMS community."

The 2024 Excellence in Marketing Awards celebrate the ingenuity and impact of marketing campaigns across the higher education landscape. This recognition reinforces HES's commitment to setting a standard of excellence and inspiring others in the field.

About the Harvard Division of Continuing Education

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education is a division of Harvard University dedicated to bringing rigorous programs and innovative online teaching capabilities to modern purpose-driven learners including working professionals, high school students, visiting college students, and those seeking higher learning in retirement. We've been fueled by innovation and dedicated to excellence for over 100 years. Learn more at Harvard Division of Continuing Education.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Harry Pierre

[email protected]

SOURCE Harvard University Division of Continuing Education