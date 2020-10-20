Harvard Eye Associates Offers Pioneering New Glaucoma Treatment

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Eye Associates is offering glaucoma patients a revolutionary new treatment researched and developed by one of its own board-certified ophthalmologists, Dr. Savak Teymoorian.

Dr. Teymoorian, an experienced eye surgeon, helped develop a new glaucoma drug, called Durysta™. Durysta™ is the only FDA-approved treatment for glaucoma patients that treats glaucoma with one medication instead of eye drops.

Glaucoma is a progressive disease of the optic nerve that can lead to vision loss. Over three million Americans have glaucoma, many without symptoms. Regular eye exams are essential as there is no cure for glaucoma but it can be managed.

"Glaucoma care is entering a stage where we can provide patients with proactive instead of reactive care," said Dr. Teymoorian. "We no longer need to settle for doing enough to get by and hoping things will work. Instead, we have the tools to do better and improve patients' quality of life. Durysta™ is an example of this paradigm shift."

Durysta™ patients don't have to worry about administering eye drops daily. This is important for patients that struggle inserting drops. Durysta™ is a tiny dissolvable implant performed as an outpatient procedure that releases medicine and reduces high eye pressure caused by glaucoma. Harvard Eye Associates is one of the first ophthalmology practices in the nation administering Durysta™.

Glaucoma occurs when intraocular pressure builds up. When fluid in the eye drains, eye pressure is normal. But when it cannot drain, pressure builds up in the eye. This increases pressure against the optic nerve, damaging it and leading to vision loss. Elevated eye pressure is a risk factor for vision loss. Durysta™ reduces pressure by releasing medicine into the eye.

To see if Durysta™ is right for you, and to discuss treatment options, contact Harvard Eye Associates at www.harvardeye.com or call 949-951-2020 and make an appointment. Common risk factors include heredity, being African-American, Hispanic or Asian; being farsighted or nearsighted, taking steroid medications for too long, being over 40, thin corneas, high blood pressure or diabetes; eye injuries, or autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis or lupus.

It is important for glaucoma patients to be treated by qualified ophthalmologists, including Dr. Teymoorian. Dr. Teymoorian was recently voted one of Orange County's top doctors. He is a cataract and glaucoma specialist that completed his fellowship at Stanford University and is the first to perform 100 Durysta™ implants in the US. Harvard Eye Associates has three locations throughout Orange County and is a multi-specialty ophthalmology practice with experienced surgeons bringing patients the most advanced treatments.

Durysta™ is a breakthrough for patients who struggle administering eye drops and need another option. Harvard Eye Associates is proud to be a physician's practice contributing to our patients' well-being by offering new ways to preserve vision.

