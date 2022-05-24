HARVARD FURTHER EXTENDS ITS NATIONAL EXPANSION

Company announces key leadership roles in human resources, operations, and sales and marketing as market returns to the office

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Maintenance, one of the largest privately held building maintenance companies in the United States, continues to invest in supporting further growth and expansion. The company recently added significant leadership to a team of highly experienced executives with the intent to exceed client expectations as the market seeks to find a new normal.

"We are proud of how our teams stepped-up during a dynamic time for our industry. We took this time to learn and innovate, and we're ready to support our clients' return to the office," said Stanley Doobin CEO of Harvard Maintenance. "We are partnering closely with our clients to help them safely return by providing high standards of hygiene and disinfection. It's an exciting time and we're ready to continue to grow and usher in this new era of working."