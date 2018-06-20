Harvard Graduate School of Education to Host Webinar for New Certificate in Early Education Leadership

BOSTON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education will host an online information session on June 26, 2018, and July 2, 2018, for its Certificate in Early Education Leadership (CEEL), a new, visionary, job-embedded, online certificate program offered through the Saul Zaentz Professional Learning Academy. CEEL is designed to support the learning and development of early education leaders and provide them with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to strengthen learning environments and foster quality improvement in all early education settings.

The webinar will provide an overview of CEEL, including a walk-through of the program and a breakdown of how the online learning experience works. Webinar participants will gain a deeper understanding of the themes and content that the online modules address, and the structures and format of a typical module. Session participants will also have the opportunity to share feedback and ask questions. Both webinar sessions will be held at 4:00 p.m. EST. Register for the June 26 session here and the July 2 session here.

CEEL begins with Series 1: Leading for Early Learning and Development and registration is now open with an option to sign up for individual modules, the entire first series, or the full certificate program which includes three series of modules. The first module in Series 1 titled, "The Science of Early Learning and Development" begins on August 6, 2018. All modules are designed and taught by the faculty directors of the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative, Professor Nonie Lesaux and Professor Stephanie Jones. Learn more about CEEL and register here.

About The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative

The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) is a major investment to drive transformation in U.S. early childhood education. The Initiative promotes the knowledge, professional learning and collective action necessary to cultivate optimal early learning environments and experiences. The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative is supported by a $35.5 million gift from the Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation, one of the largest gifts ever given to a university for advancing early childhood education.

