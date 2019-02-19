Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc. Announces Correction To Announcement Regarding Liquidating Cash Distribution

CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE

News provided by

Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc.

Feb 26, 2019, 16:06 ET

ROCKFORD, Ill., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 19, 2019, Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Market- Other: HARI) announced that its Board of Directors had declared a liquidating cash distribution of $3 million or $3.62 per share, with a payment date of March 19, 2019. The announcement incorrectly indicated that the record date for the distribution was February 26, 2016.  The correct record date for the distribution is February 26, 2019.

SOURCE Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.harvardsavingsbank.com

Also from this source

Feb 19, 2019, 11:52 ET Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc. Announces It Will Not Close Its...

Feb 13, 2019, 08:45 ET Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc. Announces Audited Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc. Announces Correction To Announcement Regarding Liquidating Cash Distribution

News provided by

Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc.

Feb 26, 2019, 16:06 ET