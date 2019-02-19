Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc. Announces Correction To Announcement Regarding Liquidating Cash Distribution

ROCKFORD, Ill., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 19, 2019, Harvard Illinois Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Market- Other: HARI) announced that its Board of Directors had declared a liquidating cash distribution of $3 million or $3.62 per share, with a payment date of March 19, 2019. The announcement incorrectly indicated that the record date for the distribution was February 26, 2016. The correct record date for the distribution is February 26, 2019.

