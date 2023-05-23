Harvard Jolly Announces New Partnership with PBK

Leading architecture firms announce new strategic partnership in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Jolly Architecture, a Florida-based, full-service architectural firm specializing in educational, municipal, and healthcare facilities, announced today a new partnership with PBK, a nationally-acclaimed architectural planning and design firm.

The joint capabilities of PBK and Harvard Jolly will allow the firm to meet the needs of a growing client base in the region by leveraging both the national exposure, experience, and evidence-based design practices of PBK and the regionally-concentrated programming, design and construction administration services of Harvard Jolly.

"Harvard Jolly is an amazingly impressive firm that has been a leader in the Florida architecture space for decades," said Dan Boggio, Executive Chairman of PBK. "We share an unwavering dedication to exceptional client service and a commitment to creating designs that prioritize end-user performance. The combined experience and expertise of Harvard Jolly and PBK will benefit both practices while enhancing our architectural planning and design services nationally."

The newly formed partnership has seven Florida offices in St. Petersburg, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Jacksonville. Ward Friszolowski, Rene Tercilla, Steve Johnson, Phil Trezza and the entire Harvard Jolly leadership team will continue to lead the firm's regional operation.

"Our partnership is built on a unified mission of using our shared capabilities to provide the best facilities across all practice disciplines, including K-12, higher education, sports and recreation, civic and healthcare projects." said Ward Friszolowski, President of Harvard Jolly. "The unparalleled team of professionals at Harvard Jolly and PBK will help us realize that mission while going above and beyond for our clients."

PBK and Harvard Jolly's combined team of experts will meet architectural design needs in the K-12 and higher education sector as Florida's population continues to grow, as the state has rapidly become a leading destination for families. Moreover, with the southeastern U.S. serving as a hub for numerous sports teams and facilities, the PBK and Harvard Jolly team will also meet needs in the sports/events sector.

"Florida is no longer a retirement state. Hundreds of thousands of people at every stage of life are moving to the Sunshine State each year," said Roy Montalbano, President of PBK. "As PBK continues to expand into new regions and markets, we are committed to using our expertise and knowledge to enrich the lives of countless people by improving the spaces they occupy."

The partnership represents a significant development for PBK's continued growth nationally. PBK's national strategy of targeted partnerships – including in the southeastern U.S. – has expanded the firm's presence into new regions and markets as a leader in architectural planning and design.

About Harvard Jolly Architecture

For more than 85 years, Harvard Jolly has been consistently ranked among the top design firms in the Southeast and is one of the largest architecture firms in Florida. Harvard Jolly is a client relationship- driven business well-versed in local building requirements and regulations. As the firm enters its ninth decade, Harvard Jolly remains true to its founding tenets: "Be completely devoted to the client. Give them what they are supposed to get: attention, unique design and quality of construction." For more information: harvardjolly.com.

About PBK

For over four decades, PBK has served as an award-winning pioneer for architectural and engineering design solutions for clients in education, sports, and corporate business. With more than 800 professionals across 27 offices, the firm embraces a unique business culture that prioritizes customer service and approaches each project without preconceived notions to deliver custom solutions that effectively address the unique needs of each client. For more information: pbk.com.

