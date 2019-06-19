Harvard Launches New MS/MBA Biotechnology: Life Sciences Joint Degree

The new MS/MBA Biotechnology: Life Sciences Program equips students with approaches to the science and medical aspects of entrepreneurial activities and will empower them to build organizations with the potential to transform human health. The curriculum emphasizes an understanding of effective, sustainable structures for discovery and development, the ethical implications of new therapeutics, and equitable access to the fruits of therapeutic discovery.

"The world needs more leaders able to bridge science and business," said HBS Dean Nitin Nohria. "We aim to provide graduates of this new program with tools to understand the most modern biomedical science issues, as well as knowledge of scientific methodologies and timeframes, so they can be effective leaders in this domain."

Students in the program will receive life-science training in HSCRB, a joint department between Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences and Harvard Medical School.

"This is a collaborative effort from several schools across Harvard to fill a unique need we see in the industry," said Emma Dench, dean of GSAS. "Currently there is no systematic educational approach to train leaders in this field but students yearn for an opportunity to become conversant in biomedical science and business together. Nearly half of HSCRB graduates are now entering careers in biotech/pharma, biomedical consulting, and finance. We want to prepare them to be leaders in these fields, while helping others that may gravitate towards leadership roles in government and non-profits involved in the life sciences."

The Master of Science degree component is led by world-renowned Harvard scientists and clinicians who have extensive biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience. They will give students distilled, focused exposure to a wide range of modern science and show them potential ways to deploy their learnings strategically for the discovery of novel therapeutics.

The MBA component is directed by business school faculty members who are experts in biotechnology leadership, financing, and social ramifications. The seamless integration of all these elements will prepare students for leadership in the biotechnology-related arena in a manner that is not currently available through traditional programs.

MS/MBA Biotechnology: Life Sciences students will complete their degree requirements over two years, augmented by coursework during August at the beginning of the program and during both January terms. Students will have the summer available between Year 1 and Year 2 to pursue an internship in the life sciences or biotech space.

The program aims to attract a diverse group of outstanding students who have an undergraduate degree in life sciences or medicine or significant workplace experience in biotechnology or life sciences. Admissions officers will consider students applying with non-STEM undergraduate degrees provided they have substantial background preparation in the life sciences. This may include advanced coursework in the biological sciences or independent laboratory experience. These admission requirements will be in addition to those of the HBS MBA Program.

"Strong candidates will combine a passion for life science and a determination to build sustainable business models around the science," said Chad Losee, Managing Director of MBA Admissions and Financial Aid at HBS. "They seek to drive impact at the interface of biological science and society to effect the greatest health outcomes."

This is the second joint MS/MBA degree program Harvard has offered, following the inaugural MS/MBA launched in 2017 from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), GSAS, and HBS, which confers both a Master of Science in Engineering Sciences and a Master of Business Administration.

Key facts about the program

In its first year, the program will be highly selective, with a cohort of 7-10 students.

The first MS/MBA Biotechnology: Life Sciences cohort will matriculate in August 2020 .

. Applicants must meet HBS MBA Program admission requirements.

Applicants with non-STEM undergraduate degrees must have substantial background preparation in the life sciences (i.e. advanced coursework or independent laboratory experience).

Candidates can apply in either Round 1 ( September 4, 2019 ) or Round 2 ( January 6, 2020 ).

) or Round 2 ( ). HBS and GSAS will release admissions decisions in mid-December (Round 1) and March (Round 2).

Interested students can receive updates on the program by indicating their interest through the HBS admissions website.

If you have questions, please email: msmba@hbs.edu.

CONTACTS

Mark Cautela

mcautela@hbs.edu

617-495-5143

Mary Todd Bergman

mary_bergman@harvard.edu

617-935-3619

