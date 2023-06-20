HARVARD MAINTENANCE AND HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST TO UNVEIL KEYS TO SUCCESS AT BOMA 2023 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

News provided by

Harvard Maintenance

20 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Maintenance and Healthcare Realty today announced plans to co-present at The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International 2023 Annual Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO on June 26 at 12pm.

Harvard Maintenance Director of Account Management Jean Drzewiecki will take the stage with Healthcare Realty Portfolio Manager Meghan Kimmell to share how the two companies have increased tenant and building satisfaction through a long-standing partnership. Both speakers will provide insight into how their respective companies have achieved continued success and growth through collaboration within the real estate industry.

"This session is the perfect opportunity for sharing how Harvard and Healthcare Realty have partnered for almost a decade together to achieve building and partnership stabilization through trust and transparency," says Drzewiecki. "We hope conference attendees will hear our story and takeaway learnings from our successes to use as they develop strong and trusted partnerships within the industry."

Harvard Maintenance, the largest family-owned janitorial services company in the United States, maintains more than 350 million square feet across the country. Through the development of partnerships with companies such as Healthcare Realty Trust, Harvard Maintenance supports long-term wellness—focusing on health and safety, sustainability, and asset preservation of client facilities.

BOMA 2023 is the premier commercial real estate event for education, networking, and technology solutions. The conference provides opportunities to discover the latest developments in evolving workplaces, workforce development, emerging technologies, and the BOMA International initiatives. To learn more about BOMA 2023, visit the event website at www.bomaconvention.org.

To learn more about Harvard Maintenance, visit www.harvardmaint.com.

About Harvard Maintenance:
Always placing service quality above business volume, the Harvard Companies have grown to over 10,000 employees and provide services in 48 states. The growth stems from being client-centric and offering unique differentiators including Service Excellence, the Inverted Pyramid® philosophy and Innovative Leadership. Established in New York in 1961, Harvard is headquartered in Miami, FL.

For More Information, Contact:
Name: Brittney Head
Title: Director, Sales Enablement
Phone Number: 904-705-2293
Email: [email protected]com

SOURCE Harvard Maintenance

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.