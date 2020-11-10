Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Doctor On Demand Launch SimplyVirtual(SM)

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care today announced the launch of SimplyVirtualSM, a new, innovative model for health care that gives members access to virtual visits with primary care providers (PCPs) and care team support through its existing partner, Doctor On Demand. The new plan will be available to large employers (51+ subscribers) in Connecticut, with a January 1, 2021 effective date. SimplyVirtualSM is the first virtual primary care plan being offered by a health insurance company in Connecticut.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an accelerated, increased demand of telehealth and virtual doctor visits. While in-person visits are resuming, patients have a continued interest in this model of health care. From February 2020 to April 2020, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care member use of telehealth services increased by 6,148% in Connecticut alone. The new SimplyVirtualSM plan is an affordable alternative for plan members who value the flexibility that telehealth offers, and are looking for a relationship-centered experience that focuses on shared decision-making between providers and patients.

SimplyVirtualSM plan members will be able to engage with PCPs and a dedicated care team through video, voice and in-app messaging 24/7 via the Doctor On Demand digital platform on their smartphone or computer. Preventive health, chronic care management, urgent care and integrated behavioral health are all provided through a seamless, virtual experience for patients. Members will still have access to office-based care and can be referred to services that cannot be completed virtually, such as in-person procedures, labs, and x-rays. Prescriptions and refills can be ordered at the pharmacy or through mail order pharmacies.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the need for insurers to provide its members with innovative, convenient and high-quality options when it comes to their medical and behavioral health needs," said Paul Bartosic, Vice President, Connecticut Market, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "Harvard Pilgrim's new SimplyVirtualSM plan allows us to provide our eligible Connecticut members with a virtual health plan that offers high-quality, diverse health care services, that is affordable and accessible, and one that fits their health and lifestyle needs."

"At Doctor On Demand, we've reimagined the virtual primary care experience into one where patients can receive a wide range of high-quality services from the comfort and safety of their own homes," said Robin Glass, President, Doctor On Demand. "Harvard Pilgrim is a trailblazer among plans in the Northeast, and we're thrilled to expand our partnership to roll out integrated medical and behavioral health in a modern plan design to meet today's care environment."

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care members who are not eligible for SimplyVirtualSM will continue to have access to Doctor On Demand's urgent care telehealth services via their existing plans.

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health.



Founded by doctors 50 years ago, we're building on our legacy. In partnership with our expansive network of doctors and hospitals, we're improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management.



Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food — a cornerstone to better health and well-being. Visit harvardpilgrim.org.

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand, the nation's leading virtual care provider, is reimagining what healthcare looks like for today's world. Doctor On Demand's nationwide healthcare platform puts the patient first by providing access to physicians, psychiatrists, therapists and a care management and coordination team via video visits, voice and messaging. Through its 5-star rated mobile application and website, patients can access quality care in all 50 states with an average wait time of 10 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Doctor On Demand delivers exceptional services to patients and payers through Commercial, ASO, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part B, and Medicaid managed care plans. While insurance isn't required, tens of millions of Americans enjoy covered medical and behavioral health visits, including full mind and body services: preventive care, chronic care, urgent care, and behavioral health.

Doctor On Demand's mission is to improve the world's health through compassionate care and innovation. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. To access Doctor On Demand, download the app (App Store or Google Play) or visit www.doctorondemand.com.

SOURCE Harvard Pilgrim Health Care