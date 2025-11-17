Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Northern Light Health Partner to Bring Affordable Health Care Options to Residents of Northern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine and BREWER, Maine, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health company, and Northern Light Health are working together to bring affordable, high-quality health care coverage for those living in Maine. The collaboration will allow Harvard Pilgrim to bring its Maine's Choice Plus product to small businesses and individuals throughout the state, and enhance access in northern rural areas, including Aroostook, Hancock, Piscataquis, Penobscot and Somerset counties.

"Health care access and affordability are two key issues many Mainers continue to face, and we believe our products will help address those issues," said Kate Skouteris, vice president of individual and small group products at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Northern Light Health, as both our organizations are committed to improving the health of our communities. This collaboration is an example of what can be done when providers and payers collaborate to benefit their members and patients."

Maine's Choice Plus is a tiered network product offering Harvard Pilgrim members access to high value providers - at a lower cost. Through this new innovative agreement, Northern Light Health providers will be available at the lowest tier and cost to its members. Through its product portfolio, Harvard Pilgrim has delivered comprehensive coverage and access to high-quality care for more than 50 years. As a primary health system in Maine, Northern Light Health operates nine hospitals, with more than 1,000 providers at 127 locations across the state.

James Rohrbaugh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Northern Light Health, added, "Preserving cost-effective, easily accessible health care coverage options is critically important and what Maine patients deserve today and for generations to come. This new agreement is a win for our neighbors and rural communities across the state and furthers our promise to make healthcare work for those we serve. We are pleased to have Harvard Pilgrim among those insurance companies that share our values and commitment to maintaining and growing access to health services here in Maine."

Small businesses and individuals looking to learn more about Maine's Choice Plus can visit harvardpilgrim.org or CoverME.gov. The open enrollment period (for individuals purchasing health plans on CoverME.gov) runs from November 1, 2025 – January 15, 2026 for coverage effective January 1, 2026.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare. Serving nearly 2 million members, Point32Health builds on the legacy of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan to provide access to care and empower healthier lives.

About Northern Light Health

At Northern Light Health, we're building a better approach to healthcare because we believe people deserve access to care that works for them. As an integrated health delivery system serving Maine, we're raising the bar with no-nonsense solutions that are leading the way to a healthier future for our state. Our care team - in hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, long-term and home healthcare, behavioral healthcare, and ground and air medical transport and emergency care - are committed to making healthcare work for you: our patients, communities, and employees. To learn more about Northern Light Health and our locations across Maine, visit www.northernlighthealth.org.

Contact: Kathleen Makela, [email protected]

SOURCE Point32Health