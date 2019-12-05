Harvard Pilgrim Health Care And Ride Health Collaborate To Provide Health Care-Related Transportation For Medicare Members In Two States

NEW YORK and WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Ride Health have announced a collaboration to offer non-emergency medical transportation at no cost for Medicare Advantage members in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

An estimated 3.6 million Americans miss or delay medical care each year because of transportation issues, according to an analysis by the Transportation Research Board of the National Academy of Sciences . Especially vulnerable are the elderly, who may no longer be able to drive independently but have few family members or friends available to help.

"We believe this innovative transportation program will help to improve health outcomes for our Medicare Advantage members by reducing transportation barriers that impact their ability to access quality health care," said Bill Graham, Senior Vice President, Medicare Business for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "Our collaboration with Ride Health leverages the flexibility provided by Medicare to make new benefits like this a reality for these members."

The program, among the first of its kind, will enable Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Medicare Advantage members who face transportation barriers to easily arrange rides to and from doctor's offices, clinics and other health-related locations beginning January 1, 2020. Members can access 12 to 24 rides each year, depending on their location, at no cost thanks to a recent expansion of Medicare's coverage for non-emergency medical transportation.

Rides will be managed by Ride Health's end-to-end transportation solution, which supports health systems and health plans in 30 states through a network of local transportation providers. Harvard Pilgrim members will receive a variety of benefits under the program, including:

- Telephone access to Ride Health's support team to confirm benefit eligibility and schedule rides

- A member portal available on desktop or mobile to schedule rides, check ride status, review and edit upcoming rides and view remaining rides

- Real-time ride monitoring by Ride Health's support team, with the ability to intervene in response to potential ride disruptions

Ride Health's technology-enabled, human-driven approach to ride support has been proven to deliver faster response times, an improved patient experience and a meaningful reduction in delays and complaints.

"We are excited to collaborate with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to improve their members' access to care by providing safe, reliable and affordable transportation," said Ride Health CEO and Founder Imran Cronk. "Ride Health provides an end-to-end solution with real-time insight into ride quality analytics that ensure we use the highest-performing, lowest-cost transportation providers, and a seamless experience for patients, healthcare professionals, and insurers. We are the only transportation coordination solution to provide real-time visibility into rides, which helps ensure that Harvard Pilgrim members receive the highest quality experience possible."



About Ride Health

Ride Health partners with healthcare organizations and transportation providers to strengthen enterprise transportation programs and drive intelligent transitions of care. We blend technology and data with a human approach to break down access barriers and solve some of the biggest transportation challenges that care coordinators, providers, and payers face. Our platform maps out each patient's unique needs and preferences for the best ride experience across clinical and social needs, ensuring greater access, improved efficiencies, lower costs, and better outcomes. Learn more at www.ridehealth.com .



About Harvard Pilgrim

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health.

Founded by doctors 50 years ago, we're building on our legacy. In partnership with our expansive network of doctors and hospitals, we're improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management. Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food — a cornerstone to better health and well-being.

Learn more at www.harvardpilgrim.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

