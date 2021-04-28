Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Expands Telehealth Options in Connecticut with Virtual Choice(SM)

HARTFORD, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Doctor On Demand today announced the launch of Virtual ChoiceSM, a unique plan that allows adult family members over the age of 19 to have a choice of how they receive primary care – virtually or in-person. The new plan will be available to large employers (51+ subscribers) in Connecticut, starting in September. Virtual ChoiceSM is the newest virtual primary care plan offered by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in Connecticut, next to SimplyVirtualSM which debuted in January 2021.

"After launching SimplyVirtualSM, we reaffirmed our conviction that expanding the options available to our members just made sense," said Paul Bartosic, vice president of the Connecticut market for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "Now with the launch of Virtual ChoiceSM, Harvard Pilgrim offers our members the power of flexibility through two virtual health plans, allowing employers to offer plans that best fit the needs and lifestyles of their employees."

Virtual ChoiceSM plan members will have 24/7 access to primary care physicians (PCP) through virtual visits with Doctor On Demand. Members will have the flexibility to receive virtual visits from anywhere in the world, finding providers through the Doctor On Demand website or app, with a lower PCP visit cost-sharing than in-person offerings. Once a member chooses a Doctor On Demand virtual PCP, all visits with their PCP take place virtually through video and voice communication via their smartphone, tablet or computer — allowing real-time interaction between the patient and provider.

Members can also choose traditional office-based care and have in-person visits with their PCP. These members will choose a PCP from Harvard Pilgrim's expansive New England HMO provider network and receive office-based care.

"At Doctor On Demand, we're committed to making sure that everyone has access to the health care they need," said Robin Glass, president of Doctor On Demand. "Harvard Pilgrim has always been an innovative partner, and our new, expanded offering for virtual primary care ensures that no matter what a member's unique needs look like, they have a solution that fits their lives."

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care members who are not enrolled in SimplyVirtualSM or Virtual ChoiceSM will continue to have access to Doctor On Demand's urgent care telehealth services via their existing plans.

About the New Combined Organization

The combination of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care represents the coming together of two of New England's most iconic nonprofit health care companies. Representing nearly 90 years of service to our members and the community, together we are building upon our diverse legacies and innovative collaboration by making it our purpose to guide and empower healthier lives for our members – no matter their age, health, race, identity, or income.

We strive to be a different kind of nonprofit health and wellbeing company, with a broad range of health plans, and innovative tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier, guiding our members at every step of their health care journey to better health outcomes. We are committed to providing high-quality and affordable health care, improving the health and wellness of our members, and creating healthier communities throughout New England.

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand delivers Total Virtual Care™ for the way people live today. Our nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and our innovative technology platform deliver better care experiences, better integration, and better outcomes for our patients and partners. Our full suite of personalized Total Virtual Care™ services include primary care, integrated behavioral health, everyday & urgent care, chronic condition management, and prevention. 24/7 triage, navigation, and ongoing care coordination ensure patients get the right care, at the right time. Doctor On Demand partners with leading health insurers and employers to deliver these services to more than 98 million Americans across commercial, Medicare and Medicaid. For more information, visit www.doctorondemand.com.

SOURCE Harvard Pilgrim Health Care