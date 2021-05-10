Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Launches Two Virtual Health Plans In New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care today announced the launch of two virtual health plans, SimplyVirtualSM and Virtual ChoiceSM, in New Hampshire. These innovative models for health care give members access to virtual visits with primary care providers (PCPs) and care team support through its existing partner, Doctor On Demand. Both SimplyVirtualSM and Virtual ChoiceSM will be available to large employers (51+ subscribers), starting in September. SimplyVirtualSM and Virtual ChoiceSM are the first virtual primary care plans offered by Harvard Pilgrim in New Hampshire.

"We know our members have a lot to consider when it comes to choosing a health plan that best fits their families' needs," said Phil Chambers, Director of Sales in New Hampshire for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "Adding SimplyVirtualSM and Virtual ChoiceSM to our portfolio of products provides a new level of flexibility and reflects the popularity we have seen in telehealth over the last year."

SimplyVirtualSM plan members will be able to engage with PCPs and a dedicated care team through video, voice and in-app messaging 24/7 via the Doctor On Demand digital platform on their smartphone or computer. Preventive health, chronic care management, urgent care and behavioral health are all provided through a seamless, virtual experience for patients. Members will still have access to office-based care and can be referred to services that cannot be completed virtually, such as in-person procedures, labs, and x-rays. Prescriptions and refills can be ordered at the pharmacy or through mail-order pharmacies.

Virtual ChoiceSM plan members will also have 24/7 access to primary care physicians (PCP) through virtual visits with Doctor On Demand. Members have the freedom to receive virtual visits from anywhere in the world with a lower PCP visit cost-sharing than office-based offerings. In addition, Harvard Pilgrim's provider directory will include this plan and a link to a co-branded page on the Doctor On Demand website for members to choose a provider. Once a member chooses a Doctor On Demand virtual PCP, all visits with their PCP take place virtually through video and voice communication via their smartphone, tablet or computer — allowing real-time interaction between the patient and provider.

For members who choose traditional office-based care, they will have in-person office visits with their PCP. Members will choose a PCP from Harvard Pilgrim's New England HMO provider network.

"At Doctor On Demand, we're committed to making sure that everyone has access to the health care they need," said Robin Glass, president of Doctor On Demand. "Harvard Pilgrim has always been an innovative partner, and our new, expanded offering for virtual primary care ensures that no matter what a member's unique needs look like, they have a solution that fits their lives."

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care members who are not enrolled in SimplyVirtualSM or Virtual ChoiceSM will continue to have access to Doctor On Demand's urgent care telehealth services via their existing plans.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care along with its subsidiaries provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million members and customers, including its subsidiaries that serve national self-insured and population health customers, in New England and beyond. SimplyVirtualSM and Virtual ChoiceSM Plans in New Hampshire are underwritten by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care-New England, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

Doctor On Demand delivers Total Virtual Care™ for the way people live today. Our nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and our innovative technology platform deliver better care experiences, better integration, and better outcomes for our patients and partners. Our full suite of personalized Total Virtual Care™ services include primary care, integrated behavioral health, everyday & urgent care, chronic condition management, and prevention.

