Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Partners With Oncology Analytics for Oncology Benefits Management

ATLANTA and WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Analytics, a leading data analytics and technology-enabled services company dedicated to helping health plans, providers, and patients with solutions that are purpose-built for oncology, has announced a multi-year partnership with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a leading not-for-profit health plan insuring 3 million members in New England and beyond.

Harvard Pilgrim's selection of Oncology Analytics' utilization management solution was based on its capacity to leverage both provider generated real-world data and health plan claims data in making evidence-based decisions quickly, as well as its analytics software, which normalizes data into novel dashboards to better manage trends in drug utilization, spend and population health of oncology members. The actionable insights gained will enable Harvard Pilgrim to make more informed cancer treatment decisions and better control their year-over-year trend on cancer drug spend. Over time, collaboration around real-world clinical and claims data will facilitate Harvard Pilgrim's ability to participate in outcomes studies, which analyze the effects and impact of cancer drugs on specific patient cohorts.

"By partnering with Oncology Analytics, Harvard Pilgrim can now make faster, evidence-based cancer treatment decisions for our members using the latest in electronic prior authorization technology," said Michael Sherman, M.D., chief medical officer and senior vice president for health services, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "Oncology Analytics' dedication to oncology and data science has enabled Harvard Pilgrim to significantly improve our prior authorization service for providers while gaining a better understanding of evidence-based prescribing patterns for our members undergoing cancer treatment."

"Oncology Analytics has deep respect and admiration for Harvard Pilgrim's culture of innovation, specifically their pioneering work in driving value-based contracts with the pharmaceutical industry," said Rick Dean, CEO, Oncology Analytics. "We are confident that our partnership, which prioritizes a collaborative relationship with Harvard Pilgrim's network providers, supported by actionable insights based on real-world, evidence-driven data, will further underscore why Harvard Pilgrim is consistently viewed as a leader in the health plan market."

About Oncology Analytics

Oncology Analytics is a leading data analytics and technology-enabled services company dedicated to helping health plans, providers, and patients with solutions that are purpose-built for oncology. Through an evidence-based, real-world analytics approach to utilization management, Oncology Analytics' prior authorization platform is used by physicians to support 5 million health plan members in the US and Puerto Rico and covers the full spectrum of therapeutics, across all cancer types and stages, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, precision medicine, targeted therapy, and supportive care. The extensive pathway library is continuously updated with the latest evidence-based protocols, which provides the most current options for value-based treatment paths for every patient case. For more information, please visit www.oncologyanalytics.com.

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs, and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health. Founded by doctors over 50 years ago, we're building on our legacy. In partnership with our network of more than 70,000 doctors and 182 hospitals, we're improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management. Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food—a cornerstone to better health and well-being. To learn more about Harvard Pilgrim, visit www.harvardpilgrim.org.

