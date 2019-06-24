Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Partners with ProgenyHealth® for Comprehensive NICU Managed Care

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care has announced it has entered into an agreement with ProgenyHealth to manage the care of Harvard Pilgrim members during and after their time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or special care nursery. The goal of the program is to better identify, manage and care for this vulnerable population and their families. ProgenyHealth brings a wealth of experience in managing complex neonatal cases from birth through the first year of life. Harvard Pilgrim and ProgenyHealth worked together to develop a solution to address specific challenges and improve outcomes for its members. The core components of the program available to Harvard Pilgrim members include:

Utilization Management – ProgenyHealth will work with providers throughout the infant's admission to authorize the appropriate level of care

– ProgenyHealth will work with providers throughout the infant's admission to authorize the appropriate level of care Case Management- ProgenyHealth case managers will work with families from the time of admission to 60 days post-discharge. They will assist with discharge planning, screen for postpartum depression and assist families with access to important resources

ProgenyHealth's data-driven business model empowers its team of neonatologists and nurses to work collaboratively with families and providers across the country to help ensure at-risk infants receive the highest standard of care. The company's integrated program supports evidence-based best practices, enables timely discharge from the acute care facility when the infant is clinically ready, and assists the family to prepare for a healthy, safe return home.

"Premature and medically complex newborn care is often challenging. It requires specialized and coordinated support for the baby's caregivers and families," said Michael Carson, president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "We are proud to partner with ProgenyHealth to help improve the health outcomes of our infant members and provide the needed expert support to our member families in an integrated and collaborative manner."

Dr. Ellen Stang, founder and CEO of ProgenyHealth, adds that, "Truly helping these infants achieve a healthy outcome takes coordinated care, in the hospital and at home, with families, providers, and payers fully aligned. In Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we're honored and grateful to have a health plan partner that shares our mission and values."

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health.

Founded by doctors 50 years ago, we're building on our legacy. In partnership with our expansive network of doctors and hospitals, we're improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management.

Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food — a cornerstone to better health and well-being.

About ProgenyHealth, LLC.

ProgenyHealth, LLC. is the only national company dedicated exclusively to NICU utilization management and case management. Our neonatologists, NICU/pediatric nurses, and social workers collaborate with providers on behalf of Medicaid and commercial health plans, as well as large employers, to ensure health care services follow evidence-based best practices and are medically necessary. ProgenyHealth's integrated program and first-year-of-life focus have proven effective in managing over 65,000 NICU cases, in over 1,400 hospitals, in all 50 states. We are measurably improving health outcomes for premature and medically complex newborns and delivering quantifiable cost savings to our partners in any payment environment. For more information, visit www.progenyhealth.com.

