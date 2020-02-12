Harvard Pilgrim honors 63 physician groups in its 18th annual Physician Group Honor Roll

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-three physician groups in the Harvard Pilgrim Network have been named to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's 18th annual Physician Group Honor Roll. The Harvard Pilgrim Honor Roll highlights physician groups that have achieved exceptional results in their approach to disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness for both adult and pediatric patients.

Harvard Pilgrim selected the Honor Roll physician groups based on clinical performance measured against national standards set by HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set), a tool developed for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to assess the clinical performance of doctors and other medical professionals. Harvard Pilgrim reviewed performance in three domains of clinical care affecting both adult and pediatric patients: acute, chronic and preventive care. Physician groups were identified as Honor Roll practices based on points earned for performance on 16 measures such as appropriate treatment for children with upper respiratory infection, comprehensive diabetes care and breast cancer screenings. Fifteen of the sixty-three practices on the Physician Group Honor Roll achieved "With Distinction" status, meaning they exceeded NCQA's national 90th percentile in all domains of clinical care.

"Harvard Pilgrim is proud to recognize these honor roll physician groups that are providing our members with exceptional high-quality care," said Michael Carson, president and CEO, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "We value these partnerships and congratulate each physician group for their excellent performance on national quality benchmarks."

Honor roll practice providers are noted in Harvard Pilgrim's printed and online provider directories, as well as on the organization's web site, enabling members to evaluate and select physicians based on quality measures.

The following practices were named in the 2020 Harvard Pilgrim Physician Group Honor Roll ("With Distinction" status noted with an asterisk *):

Maine

InterMed, Portland, ME

Massachusetts

Acton Medical Associates, Acton, MA

Affiliated Pediatric Practices, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Baycare Health Partners, Springfield, MA

Beth Israel Deaconess Care Organization, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Brigham And Women's PO (BWHPO), Boston, MA

Charles River Medical Associates, P.C., Natick, MA

Congenial Health, Peabody, MA

Dedham Medical Associates, Dedham, MA

Dedham Medical Associates, Norwood, Norwood, MA*

Emerson PHO, Inc , Concord, MA

Granite Medical, Quincy, MA

Harbor Medical Associates, South Weymouth, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Beverly, Beverly, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Braintree, Braintree, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Burlington, Burlington, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Cambridge, Cambridge, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Chelmsford, Chelmsford, MA*

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Chestnut Hill, Chestnut Hill, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Concord Hillside, Concord, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Copley , Boston, MA*

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Kenmore, Boston, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Medford, Medford, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Needham, Needham, MA*

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Peabody/Lynnfield, Peabody, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Post Office Square, Boston, MA*

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Quincy, Quincy MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Somerville, Somerville, MA*

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Watertown, Watertown, MA*

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Wellesley, Wellesley, MA

Lahey Clinic, Burlington, MA

Lincoln Medical, P.C., Concord, MA

Lowell General Physician Hospital Organization, Lowell, MA

Massachusetts General Hospital Physician's Organization, Boston, MA

Mount Auburn Cambridge IPA, Cambridge, MA*

New England Quality Care Alliance, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Newton Wellesley Health System, Newton, MA

Northeast PHO, Beverly, MA

North Shore Health System, Lynn/Salem, MA

PMG Physician Associates, Plymouth, MA*

Reliant Medical Group, Central Massachusetts, MA*

Signature Healthcare Corporation, Brockton, MA*

South Shore Medical Center, Norwell, MA*

Southboro Medical Group, Southboro, MA

Southcoast Physician Network, Dartmouth, MA

Steward Cape Cod Local Chapter, Cape Cod, MA

Steward Compass Medical Local Chapter, South Shore Massachusetts, MA*

Steward Greater Boston West Local Chapter, Brighton, MA

Steward Greater Brockton Local Chapter, Brockton, MA

Steward Greater Central Mass Local Chapter, Worcester, MA*

Steward Greater Dorchester Local Chapter, Dorchester, MA

Steward Greater Fall River Local Chapter, Fall River, MA

Steward Greater Nashoba Local Chapter, Ayer, MA

Steward Greater North Shore Local Chapter, Peabody, MA

Steward Greater Taunton Local Chapter, Taunton, MA

Sturdy Memorial Hospital Affiliated Physicians, Attleboro, MA

The Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Children's, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

The Physicians of Tufts-New England Medical Center, Inc., Boston, MA

The Physician's Organization at Children's Hospital (PO), Boston, MA

Tri-County Medical Associates, Milford, MA

UMass MCN-Northern Worcester County, Worcester, MA*

UMass Memorial Health Care, Worcester, MA

Winchester PHO, Winchester, MA

