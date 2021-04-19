Harvard Pilgrim honors 63 physician groups in its 19th annual Physician Group Honor Roll

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 63 physician groups in the Harvard Pilgrim Network have been named to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's 19th annual Physician Group Honor Roll. The Harvard Pilgrim Honor Roll highlights physician groups that have achieved exceptional results in their approach to disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness for both adult and pediatric patients.

Harvard Pilgrim selected the Honor Roll physician groups based on clinical performance measured against national standards set by HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set), a tool developed for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to assess the clinical performance of doctors and other medical professionals. Harvard Pilgrim reviewed performance in three domains of clinical care affecting both adult and pediatric patients: acute, chronic and preventive care. Physician groups were identified as Honor Roll practices based on points earned for performance on 14 measures such as appropriate treatment for children with upper respiratory infection, comprehensive diabetes care and breast cancer screenings. A total of 16 of the 63 practices on the Physician Group Honor Roll achieved "With Distinction" status, meaning they exceeded NCQA's national 90th percentile in all domains of clinical care.

"We are honored to partner with these exceptional physician groups and we congratulate each of them on their outstanding performance on national quality benchmarks," said Michael Sherman, MD, senior vice president at the combined organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan. "We recognize these physicians for their outstanding dedication to patient safety and for the exceptional care they provide our members."

Honor Roll practice providers are noted in Harvard Pilgrim's printed and online provider directories, as well as on the organization's web site, enabling members to evaluate and select physicians based on quality measures.

The following practices were named in the 2021 Harvard Pilgrim Physician Group Honor Roll ("With Distinction" status noted with an asterisk *):

Connecticut

ProHealth Physicians, Central Connecticut CT

Maine

InterMed, Portland, ME

Martin's Point Healthcare, Portland, ME

Massachusetts

Acton Medical Associates, Acton, MA

Affiliated Pediatric Practices, Eastern Massachusetts, MA *

Baycare Health Partners, Springfield, MA

Brigham And Women's Physician Organization, Boston, MA

Charles River Medical Associates, Natick, MA

Congenial Health, Peabody, MA

Cooley Dickinson Physician Hospital Organization, Northampton, MA

Dedham Medical Associates, Dedham, MA

Dedham Medical Associates, Norwood, Norwood, MA *

Emerson PHO, Concord, MA

Granite Medical Group, Quincy, MA

Harbor Medical Associates, South Weymouth, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Beverly, Beverly, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Braintree, Braintree, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Burlington, Burlington, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Cambridge, Cambridge, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Chelmsford, Chelmsford, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Chestnut Hill, Chestnut Hill, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Concord Hillside, Concord, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Copley, Boston, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Kenmore, Boston, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Medford, Medford, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Peabody/Lynnfield, Peabody, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Post Office Square, Boston, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Quincy, Quincy, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Somerville, Somerville, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Watertown, Watertown, MA *

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Wellesley, Wellesley, MA *

Lahey Clinic, Burlington, MA

Lincoln Medical, P.C., Concord, MA

Lowell General Physician Hospital Organization, Lowell, MA

Massachusetts General Hospital Physicians Organization, Boston, MA *

Milford Regional Physician Group, Milford, MA

Mount Auburn Cambridge IPA, Cambridge, MA

New England Quality Care Alliance, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Newton Wellesley Health System, Newton, MA

North Shore Health System, Lynn/Salem, MA

Northeast PHO, Beverly, MA *

PCPO (Pentucket Medical Associates/Mystic Healthcare), Haverhill/Lawrence, MA

Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Children's, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Plymouth Medical Group Physician Associates, Plymouth, MA

Reliant Medical Group, Central Massachusetts, MA

Signature Healthcare Corporation, Brockton, MA

South Shore Medical Center, Norwell, MA *

South Shore PHO, South Weymouth, MA

Southcoast Health Network, Dartmouth, MA

Steward Compass Medical Local Chapter, South Shore Massachusetts, MA

Steward Greater Boston West Local Chapter, Brighton, MA

Steward Greater Central Mass Local Chapter, Worcester, MA

Steward Greater Fall River Local Chapter, Fall River, MA

Steward Greater Haverhill/Methuen Local Chapter, Haverhill/Methuen, MA

Steward Greater North Shore Local Chapter, Peabody, MA

Sturdy Memorial Hospital Affiliated Physicians, Attleboro, MA

The Physician's Organization at Children's Hospital, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA

UMass MCN-Northern Worcester County, Worcester, MA

UMass Memorial Health Care, Worcester, MA

Winchester Physicians, Winchester, MA *



New Hampshire

Southern New Hampshire Internal Medicine Associates, Derry, NH

Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital Physicians, Colebrook, NH

