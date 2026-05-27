Harvard-Trained Plastic Surgeon Dr. Erez Dayan, Founder of IAvance Plastic Surgery Institute, introduces ScarCycle, a Phase-Specific Scar Care System for Post-Procedure Healing

ScarCycle is a new scar care system designed to support the inflammatory, proliferative, and remodeling phases of wound healing. The product was developed by Harvard-trained plastic surgeon Erez Dayan, MD, founder of Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno-Tahoe.

RENO, Nev., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScarCycle, a new scar care system developed by Harvard-trained plastic surgeon Erez Dayan, MD, is preparing to enter the market with a science-driven approach to post-procedure scar care. Created over years of research and development, ScarCycle was designed around the three recognized phases of wound healing: the inflammatory phase, the proliferative phase, and the remodeling phase.

ScarCycle: A Three-Phase System for Smarter Scar Healing

Rather than treating scar care as a single-stage process, ScarCycle is formulated around the dynamic biology of healing. The inflammatory phase begins immediately after injury or surgery, when the body initiates repair. The proliferative phase follows, during which new tissue and collagen are produced. The remodeling phase may continue for months as collagen reorganizes and the scar matures. ScarCycle was structured with these phases in mind, intended to support the skin throughout each stage of recovery.

Dr. Dayan is the founder and medical director of Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, located at 5588 Longley Lane, Suite A, in Reno, Nevada. His clinical experience with surgical scars, wound healing, and post-procedure patient care informed the development of ScarCycle.

"Scar formation is not a static event," said Dr. Dayan. "The biology of healing changes over time, and scar care should reflect that. ScarCycle was developed to provide a thoughtful, phase-specific approach to supporting the skin throughout the wound-healing process. We believe patients deserve scar care that is aligned with the science of wound healing, and our goal is to provide a refined, practical, and biologically informed product that can help patients support the appearance of their scars after surgery or injury."

ScarCycle is expected to become available to patients and clinicians in the near future. Additional details regarding product launch, distribution, and availability will be announced.

More About ScarCycle

ScarCycle is a scar care system developed to support the evolving phases of wound healing, including inflammation, proliferation, and remodeling. The product was created with a phase-specific approach to scar care and is intended for patients seeking a structured regimen after surgery, procedures, or injury.

More About Dr. Erez Dayan and Avance Plastic Surgery Institute

Erez Dayan, MD, is a Harvard-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno-Tahoe, Nevada. A Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Dayan completed his plastic surgery training at the Harvard Plastic Surgery Program at Massachusetts General Hospital and an aesthetic surgery fellowship at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. His practice focuses on aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and advanced post-surgical recovery. Avance Plastic Surgery Institute is located at 5588 Longley Lane, Suite A, Reno, Nevada 89511. For more information, please visit www.AvancePlasticSurgery.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Erez Dayan

Avance Plastic Surgery Institute

5588 Longley Lane, Suite A

Reno, Nevada 89511

(775) 800-4444

www.AvancePlasticSurgery.com

SOURCE Avance Plastic Surgery Institute